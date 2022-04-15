IPL 2022 Points Table: A Look At Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After RR Vs GT

The Gujarat Titans on Thursday ran out as comfortable winners against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 match played at DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Hardik Pandya-led Titans won the match by 37 runs with the skipper himself leading from the front with the bat.

The Titans first scored 192 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Openers Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, and Vijay Shankar fell cheaply. The situation needed skipper Hardik Pandya to revive the innings of the team and the Titans skipper responded with a classic half-century. Pandya stayed unbeaten on 87 of 52 balls which included eight boundaries and four sixes. Abhinav Manohar provided the much-needed support to the skipper with 43 runs of 28 balls which had four boundaries and two sixes. For the Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, and Riyan Parag picked up one wicket apiece.

The Rajasthan Royals chased 193 runs to win but lost Devdutt Paddikal in the very first ball of the innings. Ravichandran Ashwin was promoted up the order but the move backfired as he fell for just 8 runs. While Jos Buttler held one end of the innings to score a half-century, no other batsmen was able to provide him much support. Shimron Hetmyer also got the start but was dismissed for 29 runs. The Royals eventually fell short of the target. For Titans, Yash Dayal and Lockie Ferguson picked up 3 wickets apiece.

IPL points table

The win over Rajasthan Royals meant Gujarat Titans are the new leader on the IPL 2022 points table. KKR is in the second spot on the points table. The loss to Titans meant Rajasthan Royals slipped to the third spot on the table, PBKS is now in the 4th place, while LSG is now in the fifth spot on the IPL 2022 points table. RCB is in the 6th spot, while Delhi Capitals are 7th. Sunrisers Hyderabad with two wins are placed 8th, Chennai Super Kings with their first win of the season are now 9th, while Mumbai Indians have slipped to 10th.

Teams Matches Won Lost No Result Points NRR GT 5 4 1 0 8 +0.450 KKR 5 3 2 0 6 +0.446 RR 5 3 2 0 6 +0.389 PBKS 5 3 2 0 6 +0.239 LSG 5 3 2 0 6 +0.174 RCB 5 3 2 0 6 +0.006 DC 4 2 2 0 4 +0.476 SRH 4 2 2 0 4 -0.501 CSK 5 1 4 0 2 -0.745 MI 5 0 5 0 0 -1.072

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Coming to the list of highest run-getter of IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler currently continues to hold the top spot. Titans captain Hardik Pandya is second on the list while the third place is occupied by Shivam Dube of Chennai Super Kings. Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans is fourth while Shimron Hetmyer rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 5 272 Hardik Pandya GT 5 228 Shivam Dube CSK 5 207 Shubman Gill GT 5 200 Shimron Hetmyer RR 5 197 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 5 197 Robin Uthappa CSK 5 194 Quinton de Kock LSG 5 188 Ishan Kishan MI 5 178 Liam Livingstone PBKS 5 164

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

Coming to the Purple cap, Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal is now the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. Umesh Yadav has now slipped down to the second spot. Kuldeep Yadav after a four-wicket haul on Sunday is now third on the list. Wanindu Hasaranga is fourth on the wicket-takers list while Gujarat Titans Lockie Ferguson completes the top five.