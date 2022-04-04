Last Updated:

IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After CSK Vs PBKS Match

IPL 2022 Points table, Orange Cap Purple Cap

Chennai Super Kings' poor start to the IPL 2022 campaign continues as they lost their third straight match of the season after being beaten clinically by Punjab Kings. The CSK vs PBKS Indian Premier League match ended with PBKS emerging victorious by 54 runs. Batting first, Punjab Kings posted 180 runs on board for the loss of 8 wickets. Liam Livingstone was the top scorer for the team with 60 runs, while debutant Jitesh Sharma contributed with 26 runs off 17 balls.

Skipper Mayank Agarwal once again failed with the bat at the top, while his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan scored 33 runs. For CSK, Chris Jordan and Dwaine Pretorius ended with 2 wickets apiece, while Mukesh Choudhary, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo had one wicket apiece.

Chasing 181 runs to win CSK lost early wickets which derailed their innings. Ruturaj Gaikwad once again failed with the bat scoring just one run. Skipper Ravindra Jadeja and all-rounder Moeen Ali failed to open their account.

Uthappa and Rayadu were also dismissed cheaply. MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube did try and get the CSK innings back on track. Dube was dismissed after scoring a fine half-century, while Dhoni could only score 23 runs.

In the end, CSK were bundled out for 126 runs in total. For PBKS, Rahul Chahar and Vaibhav Arora and Liam Livingstone was the pick of the bowlers with 3 and 2 wickets respectively. Following the match, here's a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, Orange Cap standings, and Purple Cap standings. 

IPL 2022 points table

The latest IPL 2022 points table sees Punjab Kings move to 4th spot, with Rajasthan Royals leading the charge. Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans occupy the second and third spots respectively. The 5th and 6th spots are currently being held by Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants respectively. Royal Challengers Bangalore are 7th while the remaining three spots belong to Mumbai Indians (8th), Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (10th).

Teams Played Won  Lost No result Points  NRR
RR 2 2 0 0 4

+2.100
KKR 3 2 1 0 4

0.843
GT 2 2 0 0 4

+0.495
PBKS 3 2 1 0 4

+0.238
DC 2 1 1 0 2

+0.065
LSG 2 1 1 0 2

-0.011
RCB 2 1 1 0 2

-0.048
MI 2 0 2 0 0

-1.029
CSK 3 0 3 0 0

-1.251
SRH 1 0 1 0 0

-3.050

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

The list of highest run-getters in IPL 2022 has changed as well following an eventful weekend. Ishan Kishan is the holder of orange cap following his half-century against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. Royals opener Jos Buttler, who scored a century, takes the No.2 spot on the table.

CSK's Shivam Dube has now taken the third spot, while PBKS' Liam Livingstone has now moved to the fourth spot. West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell completes the top 5 list. 

Players Teams Matches  Runs
Ishan Kishan MI 2 135
Jos Buttler RR 2 135
Shivam Dube CSK 3 109
Liam Livingstone PBKS 3 98
Andre Russell KKR 3 95
Faf du Plessis RCB 2 93
Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 3 92
Robin Uthappa CSK 3 91
MS Dhoni CSK 3 89
Sanju Samson RR 2 85

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

In the Purple Cap race, Umesh Yadav still holds top spot with 8 wickets to his name. Rahul Chahar has moved up to 2nd spot with 6 wickets, followed by Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammad Shami in third place, with both having 5 wickets. KKR's Tim Southee also has five wickets and is currently placed fifth on the wicket-takers list.

Players Teams Matches Wickets
Umesh Yadav KKR 3 8
Rahul Chahar PBKS 3 6
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 2 5
Mohammad Shami GT 2 5
Tim Southee KKR 2 5
Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 2 5
Dwayne Bravo CSK 3 5
Kuldeep Yadav DC 2 4
Lockie Ferguson GT 2 4
Dwaine Pretorius CSK 2 4
