IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After GT Vs DC Match

Gujarat Titans continued their unbeaten start to their campaign after defeating Delhi Capitals by 14 runs on Sunday. Victory over DC on Sunday during the GT vs DC match took Titans to the third spot on the points table. Batting first GT posted 171/6 with Shubman Gill scoring his first half-century of IPL 2022. The opener scored 84 runs, while skipper Hardik Pandya was the second-highest scorer with 31 runs. For Delhi Capitals, Mustafizur Rahman picked up three wickets.

With 172 runs to win the match, Delhi Capitals lost early wickets with Lockie Ferguson doing the early damage with the ball. Skipper Rishabh Pant scored 43 runs, but his innings was not enough to take the team past the finish line as other batters were not able to contribute much.

For GT, Ferguson picked up four wickets. while Mohammad Shami picked up two wickets. Following the match, here's a look at the updated points table, IPL Orange Cap standings, and IPL Purple Cap standings.

IPL points table

Rajasthan Royal's win over Mumbai Indians took them to the top of the points table. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals occupy the second and third spots respectively. The 4th, 5th and 6th spots are currently being held by Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The four remaining spots belong to Punjab Kings (7th), CSK (8TH), Mumbai Indians (9th) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (10th).

Teams Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR RR 2 2 0 0 4 +2.100 KKR 3 2 1 0 2 0.843 GT 2 2 0 0 2 +0.495 DC 2 1 1 0 2 +0.065 LGS 2 1 1 0 2 -0.011 RCB 2 1 1 0 2 -0.048 PBKS 2 1 1 0 2 -1.183 CSK 2 0 2 0 0 -0.528 MI 2 0 2 0 0 -1.029 SRH 1 0 1 0 0 -3.050

IPL Orange Cap standings

The list of highest run-getter in IPL 2022 changes following the doubleheader on Saturday. Ishan Kishan is the holder of Orange Cap following his half-century against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. Royals opener Jos Buttler who scored a century takes the number two spot on the table. West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is third on the list with 95 runs, while Faf du Plessis and Sanju Samson complete the top 5 list with 93 runs and 85 runs respectively.

Players Teams Matches Runs Ishan Kishan MI 2 135 Jos Buttler RR 2 135 Andre Russell KKR 3 95 Faf du Plessis RCB 2 93 Sanju Samson RR 2 85 Shubman Gill GT 2 84 Tilak Verma MI 2 83 Robin Uthappa CSK 2 78 Bhanuka Rajapaksa PBKS 2 74 Ayush Badoni LSG 2 73

IPL Purple Cap standings

Coming to the Purple Cap, Umesh Yadav still holds the Purple Cap with eight wickets to his name. Mohammad Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal also gained places after Saturday's matches. Chahal and Shami both have five wickets but the leg spinner takes the second spot, followed by Gujarat Titans pacer Shami. KKR's Tim Southee and RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga also have five wickets and are placed fourth and fifth on the wicket-takers list.