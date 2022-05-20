IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After GT Vs RCB

The Royal Challengers Bangalore kept their IPL Playoff hopes alive after crushing 8 wicket win over Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2022 league match on Thursday. The victory meant Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are out of the playoff race. Gujarat Titans batted first with skipper Hardik Pandya leading the team from the front scoring a fine half-century. The Titans' skipper was well sported by 30s from wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller in the middle. Rashid Khan provided the finishing touches and helped the Titans post 168 on board. In the chase, Bangalore was never in trouble with Virat Kohli back to his best scoring a half-century and putting on a century partnership for the opening wicket with skipper Faf du Plessis. Maxwell provided the finishing touches to take Royal Challengers Bangalore home with 8 balls to spare.

GT vs RCB: IPL points table

Gujarat Titans stay at the top of the IPL 2022 points table. LSG is second on the points table. Rajasthan Royals to third place, while RCB is placed in 4th. DC is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. KKR is placed in the 6th spot, while PBKS is 7th. SRH is now in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots.

Teams Matches Win Loss No Result Points NRR GT (Q) 14 10 4 0 20 +0.316 LSG (Q) 14 9 5 0 18 +0.251 RR 13 8 5 0 16 +0.304 RCB 14 8 6 0 16 -0.253 DC 13 7 6 0 14 +0.255 KKR 14 6 8 0 12 +0.146 PBKS 13 6 7 0 12 -0.043 SRH 13 6 7 0 12 -0.230 CSK 13 4 9 0 8 -0.206 MI 13 3 10 0 6 -0.577

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler to lead the standing in the race for the IPL 2022 Orange cap. LSG's KL Rahul keeps the second spot on the list, while his teammate Quinton de Kock has moved into the third spot. Faf du Plessis is now down to the fourth spot, while David Warner rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 13 627 KL Rahul LSG 14 537 Quinton de Kock LSG 14 502 Faf du Plessis RCB 14 443 David Warner DC 11 427 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 13 421 Hardik Pandya GT 13 413 Deepak Hooda LSG 14 406 Shubman Gill GT 14 403 Shreyas Iyer KKR 14 401

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees there is a change in the top position with RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga sitting atop, while Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal has now slipped to the second spot. Kagiso Rabada takes the third spot, while Umran Malik takes the fourth spot. Kuldeep Yadav rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.