IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After GT Vs RCB

Image: IPLT20/BCCI
The Royal Challengers Bangalore kept their IPL Playoff hopes alive after crushing 8 wicket win over Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2022 league match on Thursday. The victory meant Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are out of the playoff race. Gujarat Titans batted first with skipper Hardik Pandya leading the team from the front scoring a fine half-century. The Titans' skipper was well sported by 30s from wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller in the middle. Rashid Khan provided the finishing touches and helped the Titans post 168 on board. In the chase, Bangalore was never in trouble with Virat Kohli back to his best scoring a half-century and putting on a century partnership for the opening wicket with skipper Faf du Plessis. Maxwell provided the finishing touches to take Royal Challengers Bangalore home with 8 balls to spare.
Gujarat Titans stay at the top of the IPL 2022 points table. LSG is second on the points table. Rajasthan Royals to third place, while RCB is placed in 4th. DC is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. KKR is placed in the 6th spot, while PBKS is 7th. SRH is now in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots.
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|GT (Q)
|14
|10
|4
|0
|20
|
+0.316
|LSG (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|
+0.251
|RR
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|
+0.304
|RCB
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|
-0.253
|DC
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|
+0.255
|KKR
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|
+0.146
|PBKS
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|
-0.043
|SRH
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|
-0.230
|CSK
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|
-0.206
|MI
|13
|3
|10
|0
|6
|
-0.577
Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler to lead the standing in the race for the IPL 2022 Orange cap. LSG's KL Rahul keeps the second spot on the list, while his teammate Quinton de Kock has moved into the third spot. Faf du Plessis is now down to the fourth spot, while David Warner rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Runs
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|13
|627
|KL Rahul
|LSG
|14
|537
|Quinton de Kock
|LSG
|14
|502
|Faf du Plessis
|RCB
|14
|443
|David Warner
|DC
|11
|427
|Shikhar Dhawan
|PBKS
|13
|421
|Hardik Pandya
|GT
|13
|413
|Deepak Hooda
|LSG
|14
|406
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|14
|403
|Shreyas Iyer
|KKR
|14
|401
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Wickets
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|RCB
|14
|24
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|13
|24
|Kagiso Rabada
|PBKS
|12
|22
|Umran Malik
|SRH
|13
|21
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|13
|20
|Rashid Khan
|GT
|14
|18
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|13
|18
|Mohammad Shami
|GT
|14
|18
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|11
|18
|Avesh Khan
|LSG
|12
|17