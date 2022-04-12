IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After GT Vs SRH

The Sunrisers Hyderabad on the back of a fine half-century by skipper Kane Williamson ended Gujarat Titans' unbeaten run in the IPL 2022 handing them an 8 wicket trashing on Monday. Batting first at the DY Patil Stadium, the Titans lost their in-form opener Shubman Gill early. Sai Sudarshan who played well in the last match could only score 11 runs before getting dismissed.

David Millar could only score 12 runs before being dismissed by fellow South African Marco Jansen. With the team in trouble, skipper Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar stitched together a crucial partnership. Manohar scored 35 in 21 balls, while Hardik Pandya scored a half-century and stay unbeaten till the end to take the total to 162.

Chasing 163 runs to win, Sunrisers Hyderabad never really got into trouble with openers Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson providing a strong start. Sharma was dismissed for 42 runs, while Kane Williamson scored 57 runs. Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 34 off 18 balls was enough to seal a comfortable win.

IPL 2022 points table after GT vs SRH match

Rajasthan Royals continue to be at the top of the points table. KKR is in the second spot on the points table. RCB has now moved to the third spot on the table, while LSG is in 4th place. The loss meant Gujarat Titans slipped to the fifth spot on the IPL 2022 points table. Delhi Capitals are in the 6th spot, while Punjab Kings are 7th. The remaining three places belong to Sunrisers Hyderabad(8TH), Mumbai Indians (9th), and Chennai Super Kings (10th).

Teams Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR RR 4 3 1 0 6 +0.951 KKR 5 3 2 0 6 +0.446 RCB 4 3 1 0 6 +0.294 LSG 5 3 2 0 6 +0.174 GT 4 3 1 0 6 +0.097 DC 4 2 2 0 4 +0.476 PBKS 4 2 2 0 4 +0.152 SRH 4 2 2 0 4 -0.501 MI 4 0 4 0 0 -1.181 CSK 4 0 4 0 0 -1.211



IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Coming to the list of highest run-getter of IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals, opener Jos Buttler currently continues to hold the top spot. LSG's Quinton De Kock takes the second spot on the list, while Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans is third. Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians is in the fourth spot, while Shimron Hetmyer rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 4 218 Quinton de Kock LSG 5 188 Shubman Gill GT 4 187 Ishan Kishan MI 4 175 Shimron Hetmyer RR 4 168 Liam Livingstone PBKS 4 162 Prithvi Shaw DC 4 160 Deepak Hooda LSG 5 155 Hardik Pandya GT 4 141 Abhishek Sharma SRH 4 139

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

Coming to the Purple cap, Rajasthan Royals Yuzvendra Chahal is now the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. Umesh Yadav has now slipped down to the second spot. Kuldeep Yadav after a four-wicket haul on Sunday is now third on the list. Wanindu Hasaranga is fourth on the wicket-takers list while SRH's T Natarajan completes the top five.

Players Teams Matches Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal RR 4 11 Umesh Yadav KKR 5 10 Kuldeep Yadav DC 4 10 Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 4 8 T Natarajan SRH 4 8 Avesh Khan LSG 5 8 Rahul Chahar PBKS 4 7 Khaleel Ahmed DC 3 7 Trent Boult RR 4 7 Harshal Patel RCB 4 6



