IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After GT Vs SRH

IPL 2022 Points table: Here's a look at the current Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaders after the completion of the GT vs SRH match on Monday.

IPL 2022 points table, Orange Cap., Purple Cap

The Sunrisers Hyderabad on the back of a fine half-century by skipper Kane Williamson ended Gujarat Titans' unbeaten run in the IPL 2022 handing them an 8 wicket trashing on Monday. Batting first at the DY Patil Stadium, the Titans lost their in-form opener Shubman Gill early. Sai Sudarshan who played well in the last match could only score 11 runs before getting dismissed.

David Millar could only score 12 runs before being dismissed by fellow South African Marco Jansen. With the team in trouble, skipper Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar stitched together a crucial partnership. Manohar scored 35 in 21 balls, while Hardik Pandya scored a half-century and stay unbeaten till the end to take the total to 162.

Chasing 163 runs to win, Sunrisers Hyderabad never really got into trouble with openers Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson providing a strong start. Sharma was dismissed for 42 runs, while Kane Williamson scored 57 runs. Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 34 off 18 balls was enough to seal a comfortable win.

IPL 2022 points table after GT vs SRH match

Rajasthan Royals continue to be at the top of the points table. KKR is in the second spot on the points table. RCB has now moved to the third spot on the table, while LSG is in 4th place. The loss meant Gujarat Titans slipped to the fifth spot on the IPL 2022 points table. Delhi Capitals are in the 6th spot, while Punjab Kings are 7th. The remaining three places belong to Sunrisers Hyderabad(8TH), Mumbai Indians (9th), and Chennai Super Kings (10th).

Teams Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR
RR 4 3 1 0 6

+0.951
KKR 5 3 2 0 6

+0.446

 
RCB 4 3 1 0 6

+0.294
LSG 5 3 2 0 6

+0.174
GT 4 3 1 0 6

+0.097
DC 4 2 2 0 4

+0.476
PBKS 4 2 2 0 4

+0.152
SRH 4 2 2 0 4

-0.501
MI 4 0 4 0 0

-1.181
CSK 4 0 4 0 0

-1.211


IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Coming to the list of highest run-getter of IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals, opener Jos Buttler currently continues to hold the top spot. LSG's Quinton De Kock takes the second spot on the list, while  Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans is third. Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians is in the fourth spot, while Shimron Hetmyer rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs
Jos Buttler RR 4 218
Quinton de Kock LSG 5 188
Shubman Gill GT 4 187
Ishan Kishan MI 4 175
Shimron Hetmyer RR 4 168
Liam Livingstone PBKS 4 162
Prithvi Shaw DC 4 160
Deepak Hooda LSG 5 155
Hardik Pandya GT 4 141
Abhishek Sharma SRH 4 139

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

Coming to the Purple cap, Rajasthan Royals Yuzvendra Chahal is now the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. Umesh Yadav has now slipped down to the second spot. Kuldeep Yadav after a four-wicket haul on Sunday is now third on the list. Wanindu Hasaranga is fourth on the wicket-takers list while SRH's T Natarajan completes the top five.

Players Teams Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 4 11
Umesh Yadav KKR 5 10
Kuldeep Yadav DC 4 10
Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 4 8
T Natarajan SRH 4 8
Avesh Khan LSG 5 8
Rahul Chahar  PBKS 4 7
Khaleel Ahmed DC 3 7
Trent Boult RR 4 7
Harshal Patel RCB 4 6


 

