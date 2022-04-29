Last Updated:

IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Standings Post KKR Vs DC

IPL 2022 Points table: Here's a look at the current Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaders after the completion of the DC vs KKR match.

Written By
Suraj Alva
IPL 2022 points table

Image: IPLT20/BCCI


Kuldeep Yadav and David Warner produced match-winning performances to help Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets and an over to spare. DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav once again came to bite his former team (KKR) with an amazing spell of bowling with a four-wicket haul.

After being asked to bat first, KKR lost Aaron Finch early with Chetan Sakariya dismissing the Australian white-ball captain. Venkatesh Iyer's poor form continues as he was dismissed cheaply as well. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer held one end but his team lost two more wickets and were struggling at 35/4. Iyer and Nitish Rana did try and get KKR Innings back on track before Iyer fell for 42 runs. Nitish Rana completed his half-century and was ultimately dismissed for 57 runs. KKR somehow managed to put up 146/9 in 20 overs. Kuldeep Yadav finished with figures of 4/18, while Mustafizur Rahman finished with 3/18

 Delhi Capitals did not make a great start either, losing Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh inside the first two overs. Shaw was dismissed by Umesh Yadav for a duck, while Harshit Rana dismissed Marsh for 13 runs. Warner then built a solid 65-run stand with Lalit Yadav, before Umesh broke the partnership, dismissing Warner on 42. Capitals then lost Lalit and Rishabh Pant in quick succession. Axar Patel then tried to restore normalcy before he was run out on 24 (17). Rovman Powell then steered the Delhi unit home, finishing the match with a maximum. The Windies player remained unbeaten on 33 off 16 balls. For KKR, Umesh Yadav had the best figures of 3/24.

READ | IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav takes stunner to dismiss Prithvi Shaw for golden duck; Watch

KKR vs DC: IPL points table

Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table. Rajasthan Royals is second on the table. The Sunrisers Hyderabad is placed third, LSG takes the 4th place, while RCB is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. DC is in the 6th spot, while PBKS is 7th. KKR continues to be in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots. 

READ | IPL 2022 Playoff scenarios: Gujarat Titans one win away, CSK, KKR face uphill battle
Teams Matches Won Lost No Result Points NRR
GT 8 7 1 0 14

+0.371
RR 8 6 2 0 12

+0.561
SRH 8 5 3 0 10

+0.600
LSG 8 5 3 0 10

+0.334
RCB 9 5 4 0 10

-0.572
DC 8 4 4 0 8

+0.695
PBKS 8 4 4 0 8

-0.419
KKR 9 3 6 0 6

-0.006
CSK 8 2 6 0 4

-0.538

 
MI 8 0 8 0 0

-1.000


IPL 2022 Orange Cap

The IPL 2022 Orange Cap race sees Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continue to hold the top spot. LSG's KL Rahul takes the second spot on the list, while Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya stays in the third spot. Punjab Kings Shikhar Dhawan is in the fourth spot, while KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

READ | IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians rope in Kumar Kartikeya Singh as replacement for injured Arshad Khan
Players Teams Matches Runs
Jos Buttler RR 8 499
KL Rahul LSG 8 368
Hardik Pandya GT 7 305
Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 8 302
Shreyas Iyer KKR 9 290
Abhishek Sharma SRH 8 285
Faf du Plessis RCB 9 278
Tilak Verma MI 8 272
David Warner DC 6 261
Prithvi Shaw DC 8 254


IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continue to lead the rest of the bowlers. Four wicket haul against KKR took DC's Kuldeep Yadav to the second spot. SRH's Umran Malik after the five-wicket haul against Titans is now third on the list while his teammate T Natarajan takes the fourth spot on the list. KKR's Umesh Yadav completes the top five.

READ | PBKS vs LSG Preview, IPL 2022: Punjab Kings aim to stifle in-form KL Rahul & Co.
Players Teams Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 8 18
Kuldeep Yadav DC 8 17
Umran Malik SRH 8 15
T Natarajan SRH 8 15
Umesh Yadav KKR 9 14
Dwayne Bravo CSK 8 14
Mohammad Shami GT 8 13
Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 9 13
Khaleel Ahmed DC 6 11
Avesh Khan LSG 7 11

 

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND