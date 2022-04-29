IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Standings Post KKR Vs DC

Kuldeep Yadav and David Warner produced match-winning performances to help Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets and an over to spare. DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav once again came to bite his former team (KKR) with an amazing spell of bowling with a four-wicket haul.

After being asked to bat first, KKR lost Aaron Finch early with Chetan Sakariya dismissing the Australian white-ball captain. Venkatesh Iyer's poor form continues as he was dismissed cheaply as well. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer held one end but his team lost two more wickets and were struggling at 35/4. Iyer and Nitish Rana did try and get KKR Innings back on track before Iyer fell for 42 runs. Nitish Rana completed his half-century and was ultimately dismissed for 57 runs. KKR somehow managed to put up 146/9 in 20 overs. Kuldeep Yadav finished with figures of 4/18, while Mustafizur Rahman finished with 3/18

Delhi Capitals did not make a great start either, losing Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh inside the first two overs. Shaw was dismissed by Umesh Yadav for a duck, while Harshit Rana dismissed Marsh for 13 runs. Warner then built a solid 65-run stand with Lalit Yadav, before Umesh broke the partnership, dismissing Warner on 42. Capitals then lost Lalit and Rishabh Pant in quick succession. Axar Patel then tried to restore normalcy before he was run out on 24 (17). Rovman Powell then steered the Delhi unit home, finishing the match with a maximum. The Windies player remained unbeaten on 33 off 16 balls. For KKR, Umesh Yadav had the best figures of 3/24.

KKR vs DC: IPL points table

Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table. Rajasthan Royals is second on the table. The Sunrisers Hyderabad is placed third, LSG takes the 4th place, while RCB is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. DC is in the 6th spot, while PBKS is 7th. KKR continues to be in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots.

Teams Matches Won Lost No Result Points NRR GT 8 7 1 0 14 +0.371 RR 8 6 2 0 12 +0.561 SRH 8 5 3 0 10 +0.600 LSG 8 5 3 0 10 +0.334 RCB 9 5 4 0 10 -0.572 DC 8 4 4 0 8 +0.695 PBKS 8 4 4 0 8 -0.419 KKR 9 3 6 0 6 -0.006 CSK 8 2 6 0 4 -0.538 MI 8 0 8 0 0 -1.000



IPL 2022 Orange Cap

The IPL 2022 Orange Cap race sees Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continue to hold the top spot. LSG's KL Rahul takes the second spot on the list, while Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya stays in the third spot. Punjab Kings Shikhar Dhawan is in the fourth spot, while KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 8 499 KL Rahul LSG 8 368 Hardik Pandya GT 7 305 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 8 302 Shreyas Iyer KKR 9 290 Abhishek Sharma SRH 8 285 Faf du Plessis RCB 9 278 Tilak Verma MI 8 272 David Warner DC 6 261 Prithvi Shaw DC 8 254



IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continue to lead the rest of the bowlers. Four wicket haul against KKR took DC's Kuldeep Yadav to the second spot. SRH's Umran Malik after the five-wicket haul against Titans is now third on the list while his teammate T Natarajan takes the fourth spot on the list. KKR's Umesh Yadav completes the top five.