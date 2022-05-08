IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw Hospitalised Due To Fever; Set To Miss DC's Clash Vs CSK

Delhi Capitals (DC) star opening batter Prithvi Shaw took to social media on May 8 to confirm that he has been admitted to the hospital and is recovering from fever. The 22-year old missed DC's last game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), with Mandeep Singh opening the batting.

DC vs CSK: Shaw set to miss game after being admitted to hospital

Prithvi Shaw took to his official Instagram account on Sunday and posted an image of him in the hospital with the caption: "Admitted in hospital & recovering from fever. Thank u all for your good wishes. Will be back in action soon."