IPL 2022 Prize Money: Here's The Amount IPL Winning Team And Runners-up Will Get

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season is set to conclude at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday night, after over two months of intense cricketing action. The much-awaited IPL 2022 final features Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals locking horns, fighting for the prestigious trophy. Meanwhile, in the latest report by InsideSport, a BCCI official has revealed how much prize money the winners of the tournament will receive.

The senior BCCI official has informed that for the second year running, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided not to revise prize money. However, the is currently under discussion and it can be increased by 20-25% from next year onwards. BCCI will take a call on the prize money for IPL 2023, before the tournament next year.

What has been said so far?

“That (increasing prize money) is currently under discussion. The prize money should be increased by 20-25% from next year. But the amount is not yet final. There should be a decision next year before the tournament,” the official told InsideSport. Having said that, the winner will get prize money of INR 20 crore, while the runners-up will get INR 13 crore. Having finished the season in third place, after losing to Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2022 Playoffs, RCB will receive an amount of INR 7 crore. At the same time, Lucknow Super Giants will receive INR 6.6 this year, after finishing fourth.

Meanwhile, revealing details about the prize money, the BCCI official also mentioned that, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and related increase in cost, the prize money hasn’t increased in the last few years. BCCI has received sponsorship deals of over INR 1000 crore and has increased its purse value by selling the two new IPL franchises. The last time, when the price money was given a hike was back in 2016.

Since 2016, the prize money was reduced to INR 15 crore in 2017, before getting revised to INR 20 crore for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The BCCI reduced it to INR 10 crore for the Covid-hit 2020 season, while last year, the team was awarded INR 20 crore. The IPL media rights are set to be auctioned in the coming month and the board expects over INR 30,000 crore from the bidding, which will further help BCCI to increase the prize money.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)