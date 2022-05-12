IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 & Eliminator Tickets: Check Ticket Prices & Where To Buy Them Online

The excitement for the Indian Premier League (IPL) could not get higher as less than two weeks remain for the league stages of the tournament to end. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are the only team that is officially out of the tournament, while leaders Gujarat Titans (GT) are the only side that has confirmed their place in the playoffs.

As a result, eight teams are still in the hunt for the other three playoff spots. As the business end of the tournament approaches, here is a look at how to buy IPL 2022 qualifier 1 and eliminator tickets.

How to buy IPL 2022 qualifier 1 and eliminator tickets?

Fans wondering how to buy IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 and Eliminator tickets can log on to BookMyShow, which is the official ticketing partner for the 15th edition of the cash-rich tournament, and tickets for the playoffs are likely to be available there.

Tickets for #TATAIPL 2022 Playoffs Qualifier 1 & Eliminator, to be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, is 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 now. 👍



The RuPay cardholders have the exclusive opportunity to book the tickets first via Rupay Cards for 24 hours.



Get your tickets NOW 🎫🔽https://t.co/9aSqRozFv3 pic.twitter.com/bHCXnPYw7N — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 12, 2022

The league stages of the tournament will end on May 22, with SunRisers Hyderabad taking on the Punjab Kings in the final league stage game. Once the top four teams are decided, Qualifier 1 will take place on May 24. Qualifier 1 will feature the teams that finish in the top two spots, with the winner of the match set to go straight to the finals. The loser of that match will face the winner of the Eliminator, which will take place on May 25.

Qualifier 2, which will feature the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator, will take place on May 27. The winner of Qualifier 2 will take on the winner of Qualifier 1 in the final, which will take place on May 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2022 points table update: 8 teams in hunt for 3 playoff spots

After 12 matches, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are in second place in the IPL 2022 points table with 16 points, two points ahead of third-placed Rajasthan Royals. If LSG win another match, they would confirm their place in the playoffs alongside leaders Gujarat Titans. The third and fourth spots in the playoff race are wide open as five teams are still very much in the hunt, with ninth place Chennai Super Kings having an outside chance to finish in the top four.