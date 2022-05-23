IPL 2022: R Ashwin Plays Chess On Flight To Kolkata; Royals Say 'No Off Days' For Spinner

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin helped his side make it to the IPL 2022 playoffs with a match-winning knock on May 20. Ashwin scored an unbeaten 40 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during Rajasthan's last league stage game to enable his team to qualify for the knockout phase of the competition. On May 22, Rajasthan Royals took to Instagram to share the other side of Ashwin and to show how the cricketer is always active even when he is not playing cricket.

In the video, Ashwin can be seen playing a game of chess with someone from his Rajasthan Royals squad while travelling on a flight to Kolkata. 'No off days for Ashwin," the caption of the post read. Ashwin along with his teammates left for Kolkata on Sunday to prepare for their upcoming playoff game against Gujarat Titans. The post has garnered more than 6,00,000 views since being shared on Instagram 18 hours ago.

Ashwin in IPL 2022

Ashwin has played 14 matches in the ongoing season so far and has scored 183 runs at an average of 30.50, his best batting figure since he made his IPL debut in 2009. Ashwin has scored with a strike rate of 146.40. In terms of his bowling performance, Ashwin has picked 11 wickets in 14 games at an average of 36.36 and with an economy of 7.14. Ashwin has been donning a new role for Rajasthan in the current edition of the IPL, batting up the order on multiple occasions.

When asked about his new role in the IPL, Ashwin said that the Rajasthan Royals management was clear about what was expected of him in the ongoing season. Ashwin said that he was informed about his new batting position prior to the start of the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

Rajasthan Royals are set to play the Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on May 24. Rajasthan Royals are currently ranked second in the IPL 2022 points table with nine wins in 14 matches. Due to their solid performance in the league stage of the tournament, Rajasthan players will get two bites at the cherry considering that they will play Qualifier 2 if they fail to win their encounter against Gujarat on Tuesday, May 24.

Image: RajasthanRoyals/Insta/IPL/BCCI