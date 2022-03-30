IPL 2022: RCB Beat KKR By 3 Wickets In Thrilling Contest As Hasaranga Runs Riot With Ball

After suffering a nail-biting defeat in their opening game of the IPL 2022 season against the Punjab Kings, the Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a six-wicket win against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their second match.

Wanindu Hasaranga produced a man of the match performance as he picked up four scalps, including the crucial wicket of KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, as KKR were all out for just 128 runs. In reply, RCB chased down the target in the last over, with Sherfane Rutherford and Shahbaz Ahmed playing fine cameos after the side's top three batters were dismissed early.

After producing an immaculate performance with the ball, the RCB almost made a meal of the run chase as they only managed to reach the target of 129 runs in the last over. Dinesh Karthik scored the winning runs on the second ball of the last over after RCB lost seven wickets in the run chase.

After beginning their innings reasonably well with a score of 44 runs for the loss of three wickets, KKR had a collapse in the middle order. Wanindu Hasaranga was the star amongst the RCB bowlers as he dismissed KKR captain Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson and Tim Southee in quick succession before he ended with stunning figures of 4/20 in his four-over spell.

Since Andre Russell ended as KKR's top scorer with just 25 runs, it summarizes the side's extremely poor batting performance. The Iyer-led side somehow managed to end their innings with 128 runs, with Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy contributing with 18 and 10 runs respectively.

Even though RCB managed to chase down the target in the last over, they almost made a meal out of it. The Faf du Plessis-led side lost their top three in quick succession as they were at 17/3 at one stage. Following the dismissal of the top order, Sherfane Rutherford and Shahbaz Ahmed played decent cameos as they ended with scores of 28 and 27 respectively. Despite ending up being on the losing end, Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee were outstanding with the ball as they ended with figures of 2/16 and 3//20 respectively in their four overs spells.