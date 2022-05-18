IPL 2022: Records Galore As LSG Smash 210/0 Vs KKR; De Kock Hits A Monstrous 140

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) posted a challenging 210/0 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2022 on Wednesday.

South African star Quinton de Kock smashed the highest score of the ongoing season, an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls, while skipper KL Rahul hit 68* off 51 as the opening duo shared the highest-ever opening partnership in IPL history.

None of the KKR bowlers could pose any challenge, with Sunil Narine returning with figures of 0 for 27, while Tim Southee and Andre Russell conceded 57 and 45 runs in four and three overs respectively.

Several records were broken in this mammoth stand, as De Kock and Rahul powered their way through the KKR bowling line-up. Here are the records broken by LSG against KKR and other interesting stats.

Highest-ever opening partnership in IPL history.

Quinton De Kock's stunning 140*, which came off just 70 deliveries, is the 3rd highest individual score in IPL after Chris Gayle (175*) and Brendon McCullum (158*).

3rd highest partnership for any wicket in IPL history after AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli's partnership of 229 in 2016 vs GL and 215 runs in 2015 vs MI.

Rahul and De Kock broke the partnership of Rohit Sharma and Hershille Gibbs from 2012 (167) to record the highest partnership for any wicket against KKR.

With LSG scoring 210 runs for no loss, this also marks the first time a team has batted 20 overs without losing a wicket.

KL Rahul completed 500 runs for the fifth season in a row with his 68* for LSG vs KKR

LSG smacked 61 runs off the last 3 overs, with De Kock stunningly smacking 3 sixes and 4 fours of the last 10 balls of the innings.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI