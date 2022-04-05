IPL 2022, RR Vs RCB: Rajasthan Or Bangalore - Who Boasts Of Better IPL Record?

The unbeaten Rajasthan Royals are set to take on Royal Challengers in the upcoming match of the IPL 2022. The RR vs RCB match is set to be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 5. As the Royals look to continue their winning start to the campaign, the RCB will look to stop the winning run and make their move on the points table. Ahead of the exciting clash here's a look at Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head to head record.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Head-to-head record

It is the Royal Challengers Bangalore have slight advantage over Rajasthan Royals in head-to-head record. Overall both teams have faced each other 24 times in IPL history and RCB has won 12 matches, while RR has won 10 matches. Two matches have ended in no result At Wankhede, both teams have faced each other once and it was RCB who emerged victorious. A win in this match for RR will reduce its deficit in terms of head-to-head record.

IPL 2022 RR vs RCB: How both teams performed in their previous match

Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians in their last encounter. Jos Buttler was excellent in the last match smashing century for the team. The England cricketer smashed 100 runs of 68 balls. RR skipper Sanju Samson hit 30 while Shimron Hetmyer scored 35 as RR reached a total of 193-8 in the end. The RR bowlers did a fine job with the ball to stop MI at 170-8 and register 23 run victory with Chahal almost on the verge of kicking up a hattrick.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, faced Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match to get their first win of the season. Batting first, KKR was could only post 128 runs on the board. Except for Andre Russell (25), no other KKR batsman were able to make a huge score. For RCB Wanindu Hasaranga picked 4 wickets in the match. Chasing the target RCB lost a few quick wickets at the start. However, Sherfane Rutherford scored 28 while Shahbaz Ahmed hit 27 to put the team back on track toward the victory. Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik scored unbeaten 14 runs to get the winning runs for the team as RCB won by 3 wickets.