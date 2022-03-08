IPL 2022 Tickets Booking: Tata IPL 2022 Ticket Booking Timings And Where To Buy Them?

The Indian Premier League(IPL) 2022 season is all set to go underway, in a little over a fortnight’s time with the clash between 2021 champions Chennai Super Kings(CSK) and runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) headlining the opening day. The fresh season will see the addition of two new teams, the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans to the eight original teams fighting for the coveted trophy. The league stage of the tournament will continue till May 22 and will feature 70 matches. At the same time, IPL 2022 will be played across four stadiums in Maharashtra, which makes this edition the first in history to be conducted in a single Indian state.

This makes the upcoming edition a treat for the fans to watch as the tournaments return to India after the second leg of the previous season was held in UAE due to Covid-19 scares. Meanwhile, fans wondering about the ticket booking details for IPL 2022, will be able to buy tickets from BCCI’s partner websites and the franchises’ official websites. The tournament will be held in Mumbai and Pune Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium will host 20 matches each, while the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) and MCA International Stadium will host 15 matches each.

Team websites for IPL 2022 ticket booking-

1. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)- https://www.chennaisuperkings.com/CSK_WEB/index.html

2. Delhi Capitals (DC)- https://www.delhicapitals.in/

3. Punjab Kings(PBKS)- https://www.punjabkingsipl.in/

4. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)- https://www.kkr.in/

5. Mumbai Indians (MI)- https://www.mumbaiindians.com/

6. Rajasthan Royals (RR)- https://www.rajasthanroyals.com/

7. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)- https://www.royalchallengers.com/

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)- http://www.sunrisershyderabad.in/

9. Gujarat Titans- https://www.gujarattitansipl.com/

10. Lucknow Super Giants- https://twitter.com/lucknowipl

BCCI Partners for IPL 2022 ticket booking-

BookMyShow

Insider.in

TicketGenie

EventsNow

Paytm

More about IPL 2022 schedule-

The tournament will feature a total of 12 doubleheaders with the first match beginning at 3:30 PM IST, while the second match begins at 7:30 PM IST. The league stage will finish on May 22 with the clash between SRH and PBKS. The schedule for the playoffs of the tournament is yet to be announced by the BCCI. However, the summit clash is scheduled to be played on May 29.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)