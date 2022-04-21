IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Likens Team RCB To WWE Legend The Undertaker After Win Over LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earned their fifth victory of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season after defeating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs in match no. 31 on Tuesday. The result of the RCB vs LSG match saw the Bangalore-based franchise rise to second in the IPL 2022 points table, following a thrilling match. Faf du Plessis’ squad managed to restrict KL Rahul’s LSG on the score of 163/8 after it looked like LSG will cruise to the target of 182 runs smoothly.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood helped the team script a comeback by dismissing batters like Marcus Stoinis, and Ayush Badoni, alongside Manish Pandey and Quinton de Kock. Meanwhile, RCB took to its social media handles on Wednesday and shared a video of the team celebrating the win, where former skipper Virat Kohli compared it to the many comebacks of the WWE legend and Hall of Famer The Undertaker. “Under the pump again and we come back again, like The Undertaker,” Kohli can be heard saying in the video.

RCB captioned the video saying, “LSG v RCB: Dressing Room Celebrations, Game Day. The squad gets together to sing the team victory song again, Siraj is ecstatic after the win, while Faf, Adam Griffith, and Mike Hesson review our comprehensive win against LSG.” The video begins with the RCB squad coming back to the dressing room after the win and cheering up each other. It features, skipper du Plessis, Hazlewood, and Maxwell talking about the victory song, while the entire RCB unit, including the support staff, sing the song loudly to celebrate their win.

Watch RCB's celebration after winning over LSG

LSG v RCB: Dressing Room Celebrations, Game Day



The squad gets together to sing the team victory song again, Siraj is ecstatic after the win, while Faf, Adam Griffith and Mike Hesson review our comprehensive win against LSG.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/ihS8o6XAOm — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 20, 2022

IPL 2022: RCB vs LSG match

Coming back to the match, skipper Faf scored 96 runs off 64 balls with eleven fours and two sixes and was rewarded with the Player of the Match award. Maxwell and allrounder Shahbaz Ahmed were the other top scorers with knocks of 23 runs and 26 runs respectively, which helped RCB put up a strong first-innings score of 181 runs. Dushmantha Chameera and Jason Holder took two wickets each for LSG, as Krunal Pandya took one wicket.

In the second innings, Hazlewood took de Kock’s wicket in the third over, however, skipper Rahul hit an individual score of 30 runs off 24 balls. Krunal played a knock of 42 runs in 28 balls with five fours and two sixes and Marcus scored 24 runs in 15 balls, while all other LSG batters failed to cross the 20-run mark. Hazlewood was the peak of RCB bowlers, whereas Harshal Patel took two wickets despite giving away 47 runs. At the same time, Mohammed Siraj and Maxwell took one wicket each.

Image: Twitter/@RCBTweets