IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Meets 'GOAT' Sachin Tendulkar Post RCB's Terrific Win Vs MI; See Pic

Virat Kohli met his idol, Sachin Tendulkar, after the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday.

Virat Kohli, a self-proclaimed Sachin Tendulkar admirer, took to social media to share a photo with the legendary cricketer and captioned it saying, "Always a pleasure to see you paji."

Kohli got the opportunity to share a dressing room with Tendulkar when he first arrived on the international stage more than a decade ago. They were both members of the men's Indian cricket team that won the World Cup in 2011.

Tendulkar is currently the mentor of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, while Kohli is a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad. After last night's match between the two teams, Tendulkar had a quick chat with Kohli, the picture of which is now going viral on social media with people saying 'two GOATS in one frame'.

Two GOATs in one frame - Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/NsiHnbIDDo — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 9, 2022

Picture Perfect 🥰



MASTER BLASTER & KING❤



100 + 70 INTERNATIONAL CENTURIES ✅



300+ TEST MATCHES ✅

700+ ODI MATCHES ✅

90+ T20I MATCHES ✅

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🙏



300+ INTERNATIONAL HALF CENTURIES ✅



2011 WORLD CUP WINNERS 🏆 ✅@sachin_rt @imVkohli @RCBTweets @mipaltan @BCCI @ICC pic.twitter.com/NGrIwx5uMr — Shankar Kumara ☄ (@skumara003d) April 10, 2022

God and King — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 10, 2022

RCB vs MI

As far as last night's match is concerned, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated the Mumbai Indians by a massive margin of 7 wickets with 9 balls to spare. Batting first, Mumbai posted a total of 151/6 in 20 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 68 off 37 balls to help Mumbai reach the respectable total after the side suffered an early sttuter yet again in the tournament. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan scored 26 runs each at the top of the order, which was the only susbstantial contribution other than the half-century from Suryakumar Yadav. Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel picked two wickets each, while Akash Deep scalped one wicket.

In reply, RCB's Anuj Rawat scored 66 off 47 balls to help his team chase down the total with ease. Rawat's knock included 2 fours and 6 sixes. Virat Kohli also contributed by hitting 48 off 36 balls. After Mumbai dismissed Rawat and Kohli towards the backend of the innings, Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell finished the chase for RCB by scoring 7 and 8 runs, respectively. Rawat was chosen as the Player of the Match for his excellent batting.

Image: ViratKohli/Twitter

