IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Out For 2nd Successive Golden Duck; Fans Express Concern Over Form

RCB are off to a horrific start as they have not only lost captain Faf du Plessis early but former skipper Virat Kohli was also dismissed for a golden duck.

Virat Kohli's horrific batting form continues

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are off to a horrific start as they have not only lost captain Faf du Plessis early but former skipper Virat Kohli was also dismissed for a golden duck. The former Indian captain's horrendous display with the bat continues as this was the second consecutive match in which he was dismissed sans scoring any runs. Following Kohli's first ball dismissal to Marco Jansen, fans took to social media to express worry regarding his form.

RCB vs SRH: Netizens express worry about Virat Kohli's form

RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli's horrendous run with the bat continues

While the Royal Challengers Bangalore have had an excellent IPL 2022 campaign so far, the same cannot be said for former captain Virat Kohli. The 33-year old has only had two 40+ scores from eight matches this season, with his best of 48 coming against rock-bottom Mumbai Indians.

His other scores have included 41 runs against Punjab Kings, 12 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, five runs against Rajasthan Royals, one run against Chennai Super Kings, 12 runs against Delhi Capitals and two golden ducks against Lucknow Super Giants and SunRisers Hyderabad, respectively. From eight matches so far, Virat Kohli has just managed to score 119 runs at an average of just 17.

IPL 2022 live score: RCB off to a terrible start

After 8.2 overs, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have only managed to score 47 runs for the loss of five wickets, with Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell and Suyash Prabhudessai being the batters dismissed. Shahbaz Ahmed is currently on the crease and is batting at five runs (at the time of writing this article). RCB will hope that the likes of Dinesh Karthik can once again provide them with a decent finish to help the team put up a decent score on the board.

IPL 2022: RCB vs SRH playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

SunRisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

