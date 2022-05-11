IPL 2022: Virat Kohli 'spills The Beans' On AB De Villiers' Return To RCB Next Season

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli spoke to Mr. Nags, a character played by content creator Danish Sait, in the latest episode of the RCB Insider Show, and made many notable revelations. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Kohli spoke about his recent golden ducks in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, and also revealed details about his former RCB teammate AB de Villiers’ return to the squad next season. De Villiers was one of the most loved cricketers in the IPL, who played alongside Kohli at RCB for a decade before announcing his retirement in 2021.

Meanwhile, answering Mr. Nags’ question if he misses de Villiers, Kohli said, “I miss him a lot. I speak to him regularly, quite regularly. He keeps messaging me. He was in the US recently watching golf. Augusta Masters is what I heard it was called. So he told me he was there experiencing it with his friends and family. So we stay in touch and he's very keenly watching RCB and hopefully here next year in some capacity”. Kohli put on a wry smile as soon as saying this, as he asks Mr Nags, “Did I spill the beans?".

A look at AB de Villiers' stats for RCB

The former South African skipper joined RCB in 2011 and spent 10 season with the franchise. He became one of the legends of the team by scoring a total of 4491 runs in 156 matches, at a strike rate of 158.64. In the process, he also hit 37 half-centuries and two centuries. The fact that Kohli expects him to return to RCB in some capacity next year, comes as welcome news for the IPL fans.

The record-breaking duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

Kohli and de Villiers top the list of highest partnerships in the history of IPL, as they once stitched a stand of 229 runs for the second wicket against Gujarat Lions in 2016. Notably, both batters hit individual centuries in the match. They also scored an unbeaten partnership of 215 runs against Mumbai Indians in 2015, which is the second-highest partnership in IPL history.

