IPL 2022: Watch Debutant Suyash Prabhudessai's Electric Fielding To Run-out Moeen Ali

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against each other in match no. 22 of Indian Premier League 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The match began with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis winning the toss and asking Ravindra Jadeja’s CSK to bat first. While CSK lost their first wicket in form of Ruturaj Gaikwad’s dismissal in the fourth over, the second wicket for them fell in the seventh over, courtesy of a terrific fielding effort by IPL debutant Suyash Prabhudessai.

In the fourth ball of the seventh over, which was being bowled by Glenn Maxwell, Ali cut the delivery towards the right of backward point and started running looking for a quick single. However, Suyash made a full-stretched dive to the side and made an electric throw towards the stump with Moeen significantly far off the pitch. Meanwhile, RCB wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik flew into the stumps within no time and successfully ran out the CSK allrounder.

Watch Moeen Ali's dismissal and terrific fielding by Suyash Prabhudessai:

https://t.co/X37gR8Wsuw



Debutant Suyash runs out Moeen Ali — Indiancricketlober (@Indiancricketl9) April 12, 2022

How did the fans react?

Moeen’s dismissal became a talking point on social media as the cricket lovers were left in awe of the debutant's athletic fielding skills. IPL took to their official Twitter handle and said, “Brilliant piece of fielding from the debutant, Suyash as Moeen Ali is run-out for 3 runs.” At the same time, many cricket fans reacted to the brilliant fielding effort by the debutant.

And Brilliant piece of fielding to run-out Moeen Ali — Vardhan Tengse  (@Tengse_Vardhan) April 12, 2022

Moeen Ali got run out like this #IPL2022 #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/4EV7YLkAlm — S A G A R (@SagarFacts) April 12, 2022

Sensational fielding display by Suyash Prabhudessai to run out Moeen Ali. Making an impression early in the game.#IPL2022 #CSKvsRCB #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/g3JLY6EKEf — Ashmin Aryal (@AryalAshmin) April 12, 2022

Suyash Prabhudesai what a throw. And what a fabulous stumping by Dinesh Karthik. Moeen Ali run out. CSK were 36/2 after 6.4 overs. — Deepanshu (@Deepans20127002) April 12, 2022

Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa hit 100+ runs stand to revive CSK

Having said that, Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa resurrected CSK’s innings from 36/2 in 6.4 overs to 145/2 in 16 overs. Both batters stitched more than a hundred runs in partnership and also reached their individual half-centuries. At the time of writing this article, Uthappa is batting on 81 runs off 46 balls, having hit runs at a strike rate of 176.08, with the help of eight sixes and four fours. On the other hand, Dube has scored 73 runs off 38 balls at the strike rate of 192.10, with the help of five sixes and five fours.

(Image: iplt20.com / BCCI)