IPL 2022: What Is 'Boycott CSK' Controversy? Why Is It Trending On Twitter Post Auction?

The Chennai Super Kings will be entering the IPL 2022 season without some of the players from last year's title-winning campaign after losing them during the IPL Auction 2022. The four-time IPL Champions lost Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur and Lungi Ngidi but had to break the bank to retain Deepak Chahar. The team also bought Sri Lanka cricketer Maheesh Theekshana in the IPL Auction 2022 but the signing has created quite a storm on social media.

IPL 2022: Boycott CSK trends on Twitter after auction

Following the completion of IPL Auction 2022 #Boycott_ChennaiSuperKings was one of the top trends on the social media platforms in India as social media users showed their anger towards CSK. The anger was vented out by the fans for signing Sri Lankan pacer Maheesh Theekshana. The Sri Lanka cricketer was signed by CSK for Rs. 70 lakh during IPL 2022 Auction but the fans via social media demanded the franchise to remove the cricketer from the Island nation as CSK is owned by Tamils.

Maheesh Theekshana was a target of social media users since he is Sinhalese. The Sinhalese soldiers are accused of having committed war crimes against Tamilians in Sri Lanka during the military action against LTTE in 2009. The group was established to end alleged Sri Lankan govt atrocities against Tamils and demand an independent Tamil state in Sri Lanka.

Fan reaction on Twitter

Around 20 lakh Tamil people are thrown out as refugees by Sinhala state Terrorism!



No Justice yet,

But Tamil People whistles for a Sinhala player in #CSK



#Boycott_ChennaiSuperKings

He's not a terrorist tho is he? Sorry to bring this up but if he is from the ethnicity and not involved with them I see no reason to boycott



It's like saying he's muslim and muslim ruler babur did this so he can't play



It's like saying he's muslim and muslim ruler babur did this so he can't play

I can be ofc wrong please correct me if I am

Remove the player from the franchise or Remove the word "Chennai" from your franchise name.

Remove the player from the franchise or Remove the word "Chennai" from your franchise name.

If you feel this boy is more important for you than the emotions of Tamils, you don't need to represent Chennai in IPL. #Boycott_ChennaiSuperKings

Chennai Super Kings Squad for IPL 2022

Ahead of the IPL Auction 2022, the four-time IPL champions had earlier retained Ravindra Jadeja for INR 16 crores, MS Dhoni for INR 12 crores, Moeen Ali for INR 8 crores, and Ruturaj Gaikwad for INR 6 crore. Talking about Chennai Super Kings performance during the IPL 2022 auction the franchise bought 21 players during IPL Auction 2022. Some of the stars who were brought back by the franchise are Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, and Shivam Dube .

MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitch Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma