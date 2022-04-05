Last Updated:

IPL 2022: When Is Josh Hazlewood Available To Play For RCB? Exact Date Revealed Here

Written By
Press Trust Of India
IPL 2022

Image: AP


Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood hasn't yet joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore team bubble for IPL-15 and is unlikely to be available for at least another week.

Hazlewood, who was a part of the Australian squad during the Pakistan series, will be joining the franchise in next couple of days and will undergo a mandatory three-day quarantine before being available for selection.

"Hazlewood would be joining the team in next couple of days. Unlike others, he didn't directly link up with his franchise post Pakistan series. He has taken a short break due to personal reasons," an IPL source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The Australian players are supposed to be available after April 6 and had Hazlewood completed his quarantine by now, he could have played the game against Mumbai Indians on April 9.

However, since he would take another few days to arrive, the likely match for which he could be available post completion of quarantine is the one against Chennai Super Kings on April 12.

First Published:
