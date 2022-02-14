IPL 2022: Who Will Replace Virat Kohli As RCB Captain? Harshal Patel Drops Major Hint

The Royal Challengers Banglore will be having a new captain for IPL 2022 season after Virat Kohli had stepped down from the position last year. With Virat Kohli no longer at the helm, the question remains as to which player will be handed the captaincy of the team.

The likes of new signings like Dinesh Karthik and Faf du Plessis will be in the reckoning due to their captaincy experience, while Glenn Maxwell who captains Melbourne Stars in BBL is also a likely candidate. IPL 2021's highest wicket-taker Harshal Patel who was retained by the team in IPL 2022 has dropped a hint on the next RCB skipper.

Who will be RCB's skipper for IPL 2022?

Speaking ahead of Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction, Harshal Patel said that Faf du Plessis is capable enough to lead the side and would be a great choice. "I think Faf Du Plessis can be a great choice, he has successfully led South Africa and can be a great choice."

RCB's director of cricket Mike Hesson, while speaking about Faf du Plessis acquisition said, "We see him as a highly experienced player at the top of the order. It allows us to look at how we balance our side. He is also a really important leader in the group so really delighted to have him."

RCB had to fend off the challenge from CSK on Saturday to sign Faf du Plessis for a modest INR 7 crore. In IPL 2021, the former Proteas skipper scored 633 runs at an average of 45.21 and established an excellent opening partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

RCB squad for IPL 2022

Apart from retaining Virat Kohli (INR 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (INR 11 crore), and Mohammed Siraj (INR 7 crore) RCB signed Faf du Plessis (INR 7 crore), Harshal Patel (INR 10.75 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (INR 10.75 crore), Dinesh Karthik (INR 5.50 crore), Josh Hazlewood (INR 7.75 crore), Shahbaz Ahamad (INR 2.4 crore), Anuj Rawat (INR 3.4 crore), Akash Deep (INR 20 lakh), Mahipal Lomror (INR 95 lakh), Finn Allen (INR 80 lakh), Sherfane Rutherford (INR 1 crore), Jason Behrendorff (INR 75 lakh), Suyash Prabhudessai (INR 30 lakh), Chama Milind (INR 25 lakh), Aneeshwar Gautam (INR 20 lakh), Karn Sharma (INR 50 lakh), Siddharth Kaul (INR 75 lakh), Luvnith Sisodia (INR 20 lakh), David Willey (INR 2 crore).