IPL Auction 2022 Day 2 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch IPL Mega Auction 2022 Online

The Day 1 of the Mega auction saw some eye-popping amount being spent by franchises to buy players from the IPL 2022 auction pool. Mumbai Indians broke their bank to make Ishan Kishan the second most expensive Indian player in the IPL history with 15.25 crores. Deepak Chahar was the most expensive bowler after being retained for INR 14 crore. Shreyas Iyer as expected also fetched a huge amount with KKR INR12 crores.

The Day 2 of the IPL auction 2022 is just a couple of hours away so let us take a look at the IPL auction 2022 live streaming details.

IPL Auction 2022 day 2 time and date

The second day of the IPL Auction 2022 which is being currently held in Bengaluru will start at 11:00 AM IST.

Where to watch IPL Auction 2022 live streaming online

The IPL auction 2022 live streaming online will be available on the website and mobile application of the online streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar.

IPL Auction Live Telecast TV Channel details

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the IPL 2022 auction by tuning into the Star Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of IPL.

Recap from IPL Auction 2022 Day 1

Besides Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, and Shreyas Iyer forcing their new franchises to break the bank to sign them, a couple of other Indian players also fetched good money during the auction. Prasidh Krishna was bought by Rajasthan Royals for 10 crores. Shardul Thakur went to Delhi Capitals for INR 10.75 crore while Harshal Patel was retained for the same amount by RCB. Yuzvendra Chahal was sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 6.5 crore.

In the overseas player's list, Wanindu Hasaranga whose base price was INR 1 crore was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 10.75 crore. West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for the same amount as Hasaranga. Lockie Ferguson was sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 10 crore. Kagiso Rabada who played for Delhi Capitals until last season was bought by Punjab Kings for INR 9.25 crore. Jason Holder who played for SRH last season will represent the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 after being bought for INR 8.75 crore.