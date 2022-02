Aiden Markram and Ajinkya Rahane are amongst the first players to be sold on Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction. A total of 217 players are expected to be picked at the auction today by 10 franchises. Punjab Kings have entered the second day with the most amount of money left in their purse. Lucknow Super Giants have the least money remaining in their budget.

Here is a breakdown of all the major signings on Day 2 of IPL 2022 Auction:

South Africa capped batter Aiden Markram has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 2.6 crore.

Indian capped batter Ajinkya Rahane has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 1 crore.

England batter Dawid Malan has gone unsold on Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Indian batter Mandeep Singh has been sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 1.10 crore.

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has gone unsold on Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

England captain Eoin Morgan has gone unsold today.

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has gone unsold on Day 2.

Former Mumbai Indians batter Saurabh Tiwary has also gone unsold on Day 2.

Liam Livingstone is the most expensive player sold today to Punjab Kings for Rs. 11.25 crore.

Dominic Drakes sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 1.10 crores

New Zealand's James Neesham goes unsold

Jayant Yadav sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 1.70 crores

Vijay Shankar joins Jayant, gets sold for INR 1.40 crores

No takers for England's Chris Jordan

Ex-KKR batsman Odean Smith sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 6 crores

Marco Jansen sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 4.2 crore

Shivam Dube sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 4 crore

Krishnappa Gowtham sold to LSG for Rs. 90 lakh

Khaleel Ahmed sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 5.25 crore

Ishant Sharma goes unsold as no bidders come forward

Sri Lanka pacer Dushmanta Chameera sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 2 crore

Another surprising exclusion, South Africa pacer Lungisani Ngidi left unsold

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya makes it to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 4.2 crore

Sandeep Sharma sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 50 Lakh

Pacer Navdeep Saini sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 2.60 crore

Sheldon Cottrell remains unsold

Jaydev Unadkat sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1.30 crore

Nathan Coulter-Nile left unsold

Mayank Markande sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 65 Lakh

Tabraiz Shamsi goes unsold

Afghanistan spinner Qais Ahmad goes unsold

Shahbaz Nadeem sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 50 Lakh

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 70 Lakh

Karn Sharma goes unsold

No bids for New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi

Surprise, leg-spinner Piyush Chawla goes unsold

Hard luck for Sachin Baby, no bids

Youngster Harnoor Singh goes unsold

Himanshu Rana unsold

Manan Vohra sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 20 Lakh

Rinku Singh goes to Kolkata for Rs. 55 Lakh

No buyers for Andhra-based Ricky Bhui

Tim David goes big; sold to Mumbai Indians for 8.25 crore

Jofra Archer sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore

Raj Angad Bawa goes to PBKS for Rs 2 crore

BBL star Ben McDermott goes unsold

Bidding war for Romario Shepherd, finally SRH buy him for Rs 7.75 crore

Image: @IPL/Twitter