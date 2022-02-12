The big day has finally arrived as players will be keeping their fingers crossed to land an IPL deal during the IPL Auction 2022. While fans are eager to know which team their favourite cricketers will be representing in the IPL 2022 season, with some of the top names available in the auction pool, teams will be battling hard to get the signature of some of the best players in world cricket.

Here, take a look at the IPL auction 2022 live streaming details.

IPL Auction 2022 date and time

The IPL Auction 2022 will be a two-day affair and will be held in Bengaluru on the 12th and 13th. IPL Auction will start at 11:00 AM IST.

Where to watch IPL Auction 2022 live streaming

The IPL Auction 2022 live streaming will be available on the website and mobile application of the online streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar.

The #TATAIPLAuction 2022 is almost here, where your favourite teams’ future will be decided! This is where their road to success shall begin.



Catch every move from the mega auction:



Feb 12-13, 11 AM onwards | @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/ECigmZQtBN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 8, 2022

IPL Auction Live Telecast TV Channel details

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the IPL 2022 auction by tuning into the Star Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of IPL.

IPL Auction 2022 details

A total of 590 players - 370 Indians and 220 overseas - are set to be sold in the Tata IPL 2022 mega auctions. So far, the eight old teams have retained a total of 27 players in their squads. The retained players include 19 Indian capped players, four foreigners, and four uncapped players. The new IPL franchises, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have taken 6 players in total including KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

Major names in the IPL Auction 2022

Players like R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, and R Ashwin are available from the auction pool, alongside Australian cricketers, David Warner, and Pat Cummins. South African players Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, and New Zealand pacer Trent Boult are some of the other marquee players to feature in the IPL 2022 Auction pool.

Price bracket during the IPL Auction 2022

Coming to the price bracket of players during the IPL Auction 2022, there are 48 players who have placed themselves in the Rs. 2 crore bracket, which is the highest reserve price for players in the auction. Meanwhile, 20 players will see their bidding start at Rs. 1.5 crore base price, while 34 players have a base price of Rs. 1 crore.