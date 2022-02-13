IPL Auction 2022: Royals Share Hilarious IG Chat Thread With Chahal; 'Achi Banegi Hamari'

Rajasthan Royals (RR) kicked off the IPL 2022 mega auction on Saturday by buying some exciting cricket talents like Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, and Devdutt Padikkal among the others. They bought a total of eight players on the opening day of the two-day event in Bengaluru, paying a whopping INR 10 crore for young pacer Prasidh Krishna. Chahal was one of the biggest additions to the squad, as they acquired his services for INR 6.5 crore alongside R Ashwin for INR 5 crore.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals took to their official Twitter handle on Sunday and shared a screenshot of Chahal’s hilarious chat with the franchise on Instagram. In the chat, Chahal asked RR about how they are doing. In reply, RR said that they are pretty good and said that the cricketer will find out more with time. Bringing out his funny side, Chahal pointed out that RR doesn’t follow him on Instagram, and warned them to be careful.

Yuzvendra Chahal looks forward to having a good time with RR

RR replied by saying that they follow him from childhood and have now started following on Instagram as well.

“Achi banegi humari milne ka wait hai bus,” Chahal said in reply, which translates to, “We will have a great time together, waiting for the meet-up”.

Chahal is known for bringing out his funny side often, and the RR fans are certainly up for a treat in the 2022 edition of the tournament. Fans will also witness Ashwin playing alongside Jos Buttler for the same team, settling their differences from the Mankad incident in IPL 2019.

Yuzvendra Chahal's chat on Instagram with RR:

👀 Sliding into DMs like… 🤭😂 pic.twitter.com/5iFDokcgzZ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 13, 2022

Who else joined Rajasthan Royals on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 auction?

RR built quite an impressive bowling unit on Day 1 of the auction, as Prasidh Krishna’s skills will come in handy together with Trent Boult’s expertise. The franchise spent INR 8 crore for Boult, while mystery spinner KC Cariappa also returned to RR for INR 30 lakh.

Meanwhile, Riyan Parag was signed for INR 3.8 crore. Shimron Hetmyer for INR 8.5 crore and Padikkal for INR 7.75 crore were the other exciting buys by Rajasthan on Saturday. The team earlier named Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal as their three retentions.

(Image: Twitter-@IPL/AP)