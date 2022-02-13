IPL Auction 2022: Will Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades Return To Conduct Mega Auction On Day 2?

The IPL 2022 Auction got underway on Saturday, February 12, with franchises getting involved in an intense bidding war and spending insane money to buy players for the team. Amid all the intense bidding war, there was a moment of shock spread across the auction room when auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed in the middle of the bidding process for Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga.

Will Hugh Edmeades be a part of the auction on Day 2?

As soon as Hugh Edmeades collapsed during IPL Mega Auction 2022, medical staff rushed to take care of the auctioneer as the members of franchises looked shocked. The IPL later gave a statement via their Twitter handle stating that Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction. The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is now stable. However, Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the auction proceedings today.

A BCCI source while speaking to PTI said, "He (Hugh Edmeades) has been attended to by a doctor. He is doing fine, his blood pressure dropped suddenly and that was the reason for his sudden collapse. We will know more once he has a thorough check-up."

Following the completion of Day 1 of the IPL Mega Auction 2022, the question was still left unanswered whether Hugh Edmeades will return for Day 2 of the auction.

Former IPL auctioneer Richard Madley, who was a part of the IPL Auction until 2018, took to Twitter and said that he had a chat with his friend Hugh Edmeades and he got to know that he was ready to return on day 2 to fulfil his auctioneer duties.

Have just spoken to my friend Hugh Edmeades - who says he feels fine and will resume #IPLMegaAuction2022 in the morning. He thanks you all for your kind wishes — Richard Madley (@iplauctioneer) February 12, 2022

Who is Hugh Edmeades?

Hugh Edmeades was appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to conduct the auctions in 2018. He replaced Richard Madley as the auctioneer and has been responsible for conducting the auctions of the tournament ever since. He has over 35 years of experience in conducting auctions, having led over 2500 auctions across the globe. He has been a part of auctions in all fields including international fine art, classic cars, and also for those involving charities.