IPL Auction: Ex-India Batsman Hails Punjab Kings' Strategy; Names This Indian As Captain

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Shikhar Dhawan would be selected Punjab Kings' new captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Chopra remarked on his official YouTube channel that he has an inkling that Dhawan would be named Punjab captain, but that nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Chopra also hailed Punjab Kings' performance at the IPL 2022 mega auction, saying that the side has spent its money effectively.

"Punjab Kings, it appears to me, will name Shikhar Dhawan as their new captain. It's only a feeling at this point, and nothing has been confirmed, but I believe Shikhar Dhawan will be named captain "In his video, Chopra stated.

Punjab Kings bought two important players from the marquee set in the form of Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada. The Mohali-based side then went on to purchase Jonny Bairstow, Shahrukh Khan, and Harpreet Brar as its next three buys. Chopra lauded Kings' decision to acquire veteran Indian pacer Sandeep Sharma, saying that the bowler is one of the highest wicket-takers in the history of the tournament and that he's not done yet.

Punjab also bought some top-class overseas all-rounders, securing Liam Livingstone and Odean Smith for Rs. 11.50 crore and Rs. 6 crore, respectively. India's U-19 star Raj Angad Bawa was purchased by Punjab towards the backend of the auction on Day 2. Punjab Kings had entered the auction with the biggest purse amongst all ten teams given that it had only retained two players before the mega event. Punjab had gone into the auction with a purse of Rs. 72 crore and two players in its kitty in the form of Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh.

Punjab Kings' squad for IPL 2022:

1. Mayank Agarwal, 2. Arshdeep Singh, 3. Shikhar Dhawan, 4. Kagiso Rabada, 5. Jonny Bairstow, 6. Rahul Chahar, 7. Shahrukh Khan, 8. Harpreet Brar, 9. Prabhsimran Singh, 10. Jitesh Sharma, 11. Ishan Porel, 12. Liam Livingstone, 13. Odean Smith, 14. Sandeep Sharma, 15. Raj Angad Bawa, 16. Rishi Dhawan, 17. Prerak Mankad, 18. Vaibhav Arora, 19. Writtick Chatterjee, 20. Baltej Dhanda, 21. Ansh Patel, 22. Nathan Ellis, 23. Atharva Taide, 24. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 25. Benny Howell.

Image: IPL/Twitter