IPL Issues Update On Hugh Edmeades' Health After Auctioneer Collapses On Stage

The Indian Premier League(IPL) 2022 mega-auction was halted unexpectedly on Saturday due to a medical emergency involving auctioneer Hugh Edmeades. Edmeades fainted and fell down from the stage while making calls for Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. While the auction went off-air following the incident, the presenters of the live coverage of the auctions by Star Sports Network informed that the auctioneer suffered a health scare and is currently receiving medical attention.

What Happened to Hugh Edmeades?

As per ESPN Cricinfo, a BCCI spokesperson updated about the Brit auctioneer’s health and said, “Our auctioneer is stable. The medical guys are attending to him. He should be back for the next set. Edmeades, who has been performing the role since the 2018 auction, is understood to have suffered low blood pressure, and was quickly attended by the medical team at the hotel where the auction is on”. At the same time, the Star Sports hosts also informed that the auction will resume at 3:30 PM IST after the lunch break.

Who is Hugh Edmeades?

Edmeades was appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) to conduct the auctions in 2018. He replaced Richard Madley as the auctioneer and has been responsible for conducting the auctions of the tournament ever since. He has over 35 years of experience in conducting auctions, having led over 2500 auctions across the globe. He has been part of auctions in all fields including international fine art, classic cars, and also for those involving charities.