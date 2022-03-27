The newly formed Gujarat Titans got off to a winning start in IPL 2022 beating another newly formed team in the tournament Lucknow Super Giants by 5-wicket victory. The Hardik Pandya led team put on a fabulous display in all three departments of the game on Monday to claim all two points at Wankhede. For Lucknow Super Giants Deepak Hooda and Ayush Bodani starred in the scored half-centuries and stitched an 87-run stand for the fifth wicket to get LSG innings back on track after the team lost early wickets. Hooda scored 55 runs of 41 balls, while Ayush Badoni scored 54 runs off 41 balls on his IPL debut. Krunal Pandya provided the final flurry scoring 21 runs off 13 balls and helped LSG finish the innings at 158/6.

After losing some early wickets Matthew Wade and Gujarat Giants skipper Hardik Pandya put up a 57-run stand for the third wicket before Pandya was dismissed by his brother Krunal for 33 runs. After the dismissal of both Matthew Wade and Hardik Pandya David Miller and Rahul Tewatia took the charge of the run chase. The duo took the team’s score from 78/4 in the 12th over to 138/5 in the 18th over.

LSG struck back courtesy of Avesh Khan who dismissed David Miller after the South African had scored 30 runs off 21 balls. Miller's knock was laced with two sixes and a four before getting dismissed with the team on the cusp of victory. Rahul Tewatia ensured Gujarat Titans had no further hiccups and they started their journey in the tournament with a victory. Following Gujarat Titans' win over Lucknow Super Giants, let's take a look at the latest standings of teams on IPL 2022 points table.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Teams Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR DC 1 1 0 0 2 0.914 PBKS 1 1 0 0 2 0.697 KKR 1 1 0 0 2 0.639 GT 1 1 0 0 2 0.286 RR 0 0 0 0 0 0 SRH 0 0 0 0 0 0 LSG 1 0 1 0 0 -0.286 CSK 1 0 1 0 0 -0.639 RCB 1 0 1 0 0 -0.697 MI 1 0 1 0 0 -0.914

IPL Live Score: Old foes SRH, RR to lock horns

DC currently leads the points table following their opening day victory over Mumbai Indians with a leading net run rate of 0.914. However, the rankings on the points table will change following the completion of another blockbuster match between old rivals Hyderabad and Rajasthan on Tuesday, March 29. Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to face Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in their opening match in what will be an evening contest.