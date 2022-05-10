IPL Points Table 2022: Latest Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Standings After KKR Vs MI

The Kolkata Knight Riders kept their playoff hopes alive following a crushing victory over Mumbai Indians on Monday. KKR won the match by 52 runs to move out of the bottom two of the IPL 2022 points table. MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first. KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer (43 off 24) gave the team a flying start at the top of the order.

Nitish Rana who was promoted up the order scored 43 off 26 balls and continued the momentum. However, a fiery spell from Japsprit Bumrah saw MI make a comeback and restrict KKR for 165 runs. Jasprit Bumrah finished the match with figures of 5/10. Chasing 166 runs for victory, MI got off to the worst possible start with Rohit Sharma departing early. Ishan Kishan scored his third half-century of the season (51 off 43), but the KKR bowlers continued to pick up wickets in regular intervals and dismissed all the batters of Mumbai for 113 runs.

KKR vs MI: IPL points table

Lucknow Super Giants are currently at the top of the IPL points table. Gujarat Giants have now slipped to the second spot on the table. The Rajasthan Royals are placed third, while RCB takes the 4th place. DC is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. SRH has slipped to the 6th spot, while KKR has moved to the 7th. PBKS are now in 8th place with CSK (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots.

Teams Matches Won Lost No Result Points NRR LSG 11 8 3 0 16 0.703 GT 11 8 3 0 16 0.120 RR 11 7 4 0 14 0.326 RCB 12 7 5 0 14 -0.115 DC 11 5 6 0 10 0.150 SRH 11 5 6 0 10 -0.031 KKR 12 5 7 0 10 -0.057 PBKS 11 5 6 0 10 -0.231 CSK 11 4 7 0 8 0.028 MI 11 2 9 0 4 -0.894



IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continues to hold the top spot in the Orange cap race. LSG's KL Rahul takes the second spot on the list, while RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has now taken the third spot. Shikhar Dhawan Dhawan of PBKS has now dropped down to the fourth spot, while Delhi Capitals opener David Warner rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 11 618 KL Rahul LSG 11 451 Faf du Plessis RCB 12 389 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 11 381 David Warner DC 11 375 Quinton de Kock LSG 11 344 Shreyas Iyer KKR 12 336 Tilak Verma MI 11 334 Hardik Pandya GT 10 333 Abhishek Sharma SRH 11 331



IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continue to lead the rest of the bowlers. RCB'S Wanindu Hasaranga after his five-wicket haul takes the second spot. PBKS pacer Kagiso Rabada takes the third spot. DC's Kuldeep Yadav takes the fourth spot. SRH's T Natarajan rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.