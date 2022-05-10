Last Updated:

IPL Points Table 2022: Latest Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Standings After KKR Vs MI

IPL 2022 Points Table: Here's a look at the current Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaders after the completion of the KKR vs MI match.

IPL 2022 points table orange cap and purple cap

The Kolkata Knight Riders kept their playoff hopes alive following a crushing victory over Mumbai Indians on Monday. KKR won the match by 52 runs to move out of the bottom two of the IPL 2022 points table. MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first. KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer (43 off 24) gave the team a flying start at the top of the order. 

Nitish Rana who was promoted up the order scored 43 off 26 balls and continued the momentum. However, a fiery spell from Japsprit Bumrah saw MI make a comeback and restrict KKR for 165 runs. Jasprit Bumrah finished the match with figures of 5/10. Chasing 166 runs for victory, MI got off to the worst possible start with Rohit Sharma departing early. Ishan Kishan scored his third half-century of the season (51 off 43), but the KKR bowlers continued to pick up wickets in regular intervals and dismissed all the batters of Mumbai for 113 runs.

KKR vs MI: IPL points table

Lucknow Super Giants are currently at the top of the IPL points table. Gujarat Giants have now slipped to the second spot on the table. The Rajasthan Royals are placed third, while RCB takes the 4th place. DC is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. SRH has slipped to the 6th spot, while KKR has moved to the 7th. PBKS are now in 8th place with CSK  (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots. 

Teams Matches Won Lost No Result Points NRR
LSG 11 8 3 0 16

0.703
GT 11 8 3 0 16

0.120
RR 11 7 4 0 14

0.326
RCB 12 7 5 0 14

-0.115
DC 11 5 6 0 10

0.150

 
SRH 11 5 6 0 10

-0.031
KKR 12 5 7 0 10

-0.057
PBKS 11 5 6 0 10

-0.231
CSK 11 4 7 0 8

0.028
MI 11 2 9 0 4

-0.894


IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continues to hold the top spot in the Orange cap race. LSG's KL Rahul takes the second spot on the list, while RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has now taken the third spot. Shikhar Dhawan Dhawan of PBKS has now dropped down to the fourth spot, while Delhi Capitals opener David Warner rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs
Jos Buttler RR 11 618
KL Rahul LSG 11 451
Faf du Plessis  RCB 12 389
Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 11 381
David Warner DC 11 375
Quinton de Kock LSG 11 344
Shreyas Iyer KKR 12 336
Tilak Verma MI 11 334
Hardik Pandya GT 10 333
Abhishek Sharma SRH 11 331


IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continue to lead the rest of the bowlers. RCB'S Wanindu Hasaranga after his five-wicket haul takes the second spot. PBKS pacer Kagiso Rabada takes the third spot. DC's Kuldeep Yadav takes the fourth spot. SRH's T Natarajan rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 11 22
Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 12 21
Kagiso Rabada PBKS 10 18
Kuldeep Yadav DC 11 18
T Natarajan SRH 9 17
Khaleel Ahmed DC 8 16
Dwayne Bravo CSK 9 16
Umesh Yadav KKR 10 15
Mohammad Sami GT 11 15
Umran Malik SRH 11 15

 

