IPL Points Table 2022: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After PBKS Vs DC

Delhi Capitals on Wednesday produced a dominant performance against the Punjab Kings to win the fixture by 9 wickets and move up the IPL 2022 Points table. Most of the players in the Punjab Kings batting lineup ended up in single-digit scores while the top scorer for the team was Jitesh Sharma with 32 runs, while skipper Mayank Agarwal contributed with 24 runs.

Punjab Kings' innings folded for just 115 runs on board with Axar Patel being the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/10. Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav also finished with two wickets apiece.

Chasing a mere target of 116 runs to win, Delhi Capitals made it look easy with Prithvi Shaw and David Warner going after PBKS bowlers. Shaw was dismissed by PBKS spinner Rahul Chahar after quickfire 41 runs. Warner completed yet another half century, remaining unbeaten on 60 runs in 30 balls.

PBKS vs DC: IPL points table

Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table. RCB are second on the table. The Rajasthan Royals are placed third, LSG are now in the 4th place, while SRH are now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. DC is in the 6th spot, while KKR is 7th. Punjab Kings dropped down to 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots.

Teams Matches Win Loss No Result Points NRR GT 6 5 1 0 10 +0.395 RCB 7 5 2 0 10 +0.251 RR 6 4 2 0 8 +0.380 LSG 7 4 3 0 8 +0.124 SRH 6 4 2 0 8 -0.077 DC 6 3 3 0 6 +0.942 KKR 7 3 4 0 6 +0.160 PBKS 7 3 4 0 6 -0.562 CSK 6 1 5 0 2 -0.638 MI 6 0 6 0 0 -1.048

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

The IPL 2022 Orange Cap race sees Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continue to hold the top spot. LSG's KL Rahul takes the second spot on the list, while RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has now moved to the third spot. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer is in fourth spot, while GT skipper Hardik Pandya rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 6 375 KL Rahul LSG 7 265 Faf du Plessis RCB 7 250 Shreyas Iyer KKR 7 236 Hardik Pandya GT 5 228 Liam Livingstone PBKS 7 226 Shivam Dube CSK 6 226 Shimron Hetmyer RR 6 223 Prithvi Shaw DC 6 217 Quinton de Kock LSG 7 215

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal leading the rest. DC's Kuldeep Yadav has now moved to second spot. SRH's T Natarajan takes the third spot on the list. Avesh Khan is fourth on the wicket-takers list while Wanindu Hasaranga completes the top five.