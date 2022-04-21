Last Updated:

IPL Points Table 2022: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After PBKS Vs DC

IPL 2022 Points table: Here's a look at the current Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaders after the completion of the PBKS vs DC match on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals on Wednesday produced a dominant performance against the Punjab Kings to win the fixture by 9 wickets and move up the IPL 2022 Points table. Most of the players in the Punjab Kings batting lineup ended up in single-digit scores while the top scorer for the team was Jitesh Sharma with 32 runs, while skipper Mayank Agarwal contributed with 24 runs.

Punjab Kings' innings folded for just 115 runs on board with Axar Patel being the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/10. Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav also finished with two wickets apiece.

Chasing a mere target of 116 runs to win, Delhi Capitals made it look easy with Prithvi Shaw and David Warner going after PBKS bowlers. Shaw was dismissed by PBKS spinner Rahul Chahar after quickfire 41 runs. Warner completed yet another half century, remaining unbeaten on 60 runs in 30 balls.

PBKS vs DC: IPL points table

Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table. RCB are second on the table. The Rajasthan Royals are placed third, LSG are now in the 4th place, while SRH are now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. DC is in the 6th spot, while KKR is 7th. Punjab Kings dropped down to 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots. 

Teams Matches Win Loss No Result Points NRR
GT 6 5 1 0 10

+0.395
RCB 7 5 2 0 10

+0.251
RR 6 4 2 0 8

+0.380
LSG 7 4 3 0 8

+0.124
SRH 6 4 2 0 8

-0.077
DC 6 3 3 0 6

+0.942
KKR 7 3 4 0 6

+0.160
PBKS 7 3 4 0 6

-0.562
CSK 6 1 5 0 2

-0.638

 
MI 6 0 6 0 0

-1.048

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

The IPL 2022 Orange Cap race sees Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continue to hold the top spot. LSG's KL Rahul takes the second spot on the list, while RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has now moved to the third spot. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer is in fourth spot, while GT skipper Hardik Pandya rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs
Jos Buttler RR 6 375
KL Rahul LSG 7 265
Faf du Plessis RCB 7 250
Shreyas Iyer KKR 7 236
Hardik Pandya GT 5 228
Liam Livingstone PBKS 7 226
Shivam Dube CSK 6 226
Shimron Hetmyer RR 6 223
Prithvi Shaw DC 6 217
Quinton de Kock LSG 7 215

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal leading the rest. DC's Kuldeep Yadav has now moved to second spot. SRH's T Natarajan takes the third spot on the list. Avesh Khan is fourth on the wicket-takers list while Wanindu Hasaranga completes the top five.

Players Teams Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 6 17
Kuldeep Yadav DC 6 13
T Natarajan SRH 6 12
Avesh Khan LSG 7 11
Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 7 11
Khaleel Ahmed DC 5 10
Rahul Chahar PBKS 7 10
Umesh Yadav KKR 7 10
Dwayne Bravo CSK 6 10
Umran Malik SRH 6 9
