IPL Points Table 2022: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After PBKS Vs DC

Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Delhi Capitals on Wednesday produced a dominant performance against the Punjab Kings to win the fixture by 9 wickets and move up the IPL 2022 Points table. Most of the players in the Punjab Kings batting lineup ended up in single-digit scores while the top scorer for the team was Jitesh Sharma with 32 runs, while skipper Mayank Agarwal contributed with 24 runs.
Punjab Kings' innings folded for just 115 runs on board with Axar Patel being the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/10. Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav also finished with two wickets apiece.
Chasing a mere target of 116 runs to win, Delhi Capitals made it look easy with Prithvi Shaw and David Warner going after PBKS bowlers. Shaw was dismissed by PBKS spinner Rahul Chahar after quickfire 41 runs. Warner completed yet another half century, remaining unbeaten on 60 runs in 30 balls.
Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table. RCB are second on the table. The Rajasthan Royals are placed third, LSG are now in the 4th place, while SRH are now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. DC is in the 6th spot, while KKR is 7th. Punjab Kings dropped down to 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots.
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|GT
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|
+0.395
|RCB
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|
+0.251
|RR
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|
+0.380
|LSG
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|
+0.124
|SRH
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|
-0.077
|DC
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|
+0.942
|KKR
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|
+0.160
|PBKS
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|
-0.562
|CSK
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|
-0.638
|MI
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|
-1.048
The IPL 2022 Orange Cap race sees Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continue to hold the top spot. LSG's KL Rahul takes the second spot on the list, while RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has now moved to the third spot. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer is in fourth spot, while GT skipper Hardik Pandya rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Runs
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|6
|375
|KL Rahul
|LSG
|7
|265
|Faf du Plessis
|RCB
|7
|250
|Shreyas Iyer
|KKR
|7
|236
|Hardik Pandya
|GT
|5
|228
|Liam Livingstone
|PBKS
|7
|226
|Shivam Dube
|CSK
|6
|226
|Shimron Hetmyer
|RR
|6
|223
|Prithvi Shaw
|DC
|6
|217
|Quinton de Kock
|LSG
|7
|215
The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal leading the rest. DC's Kuldeep Yadav has now moved to second spot. SRH's T Natarajan takes the third spot on the list. Avesh Khan is fourth on the wicket-takers list while Wanindu Hasaranga completes the top five.
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Wickets
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|6
|17
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|6
|13
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|6
|12
|Avesh Khan
|LSG
|7
|11
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|RCB
|7
|11
|Khaleel Ahmed
|DC
|5
|10
|Rahul Chahar
|PBKS
|7
|10
|Umesh Yadav
|KKR
|7
|10
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|6
|10
|Umran Malik
|SRH
|6
|9