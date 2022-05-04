Last Updated:

IPL Points Table 2022: Updated Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Standings Post GT Vs PBKS

IPL 2022 Points Table: Here's a look at the current Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaders after the completion of the GT vs PBKS match.

Written By
Suraj Alva
IPL 2022 points table

Image: IPLT20/BCCI


Gujarat Titans' four-match winning streak was put to a halt by Punjab Kings on Tuesday as the latter comfortably outran the former by 8 wickets. The victory helped PBKS climb to the fifth spot on the IPL 2022 points table, while Gujarat Titans continue to retain the top spot. 

After winning the toss, Gujarat became the first team to opt to bat in a night game, however, the decision did not work out well as the side could only manage 143/8. For Punjab Kings, Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowler as he bagged 4 wickets. For Gujarat Titans, Sai Sudharsan performed best with the bat, posting 65 runs unbeaten, while Wriddhiman Saha contributed with 21 runs. Besides the two players, no other batter was able to make a significant contribution.

Chasing 144 for victory, Shikhar Dhawan brought up his 47th IPL fifty as he played an unbeaten knock of 62 runs. Jonny Bairstow once again failed with the bat, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 40 runs. Liam Livingstone remained unbeaten on 30 off 10 balls to finish the game with 4 overs remaining.

READ | IPL 2022: BCCI announces venues for playoffs starting from May 24; here are the details

GT vs PBKS: IPL points table

Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table while Lucknow Super Giants are second on the table. Rajasthan Royals are placed third, while Sunrisers Hyderabad takes the 4th place. PBKS is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. RCB is in the 6th spot, while DC is 7th. KKR continues to remain in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) languish in the last two spots. 

READ | IPL 2022: RR's Kumar Sangakkara, Vettori share views on wide ball controversy against KKR
Team Matches Win Loss No Result Points NRR
GT 10 8 2 0 16

+0.158
LSG 10 7 3 0 14

+0.397
RR 10 6 4 0 12

+0.340
SRH 9 5 4 0 10

+0.471
PBKS 10 5 5 0 10

-0.229
RCB 10 5 5 0 10

-0.558
DC 9 4 5 0 8

+0.587
KKR 10 4 6 0 8

+0.060
CSK 9 3 7 0 6

-0.407
MI 9 1 8 0 2

-0.836

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

The IPL 2022 Orange Cap race sees Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continue to hold the top spot. LSG's KL Rahul takes the second spot on the list, while PBKS Shikhar Dhawan has now moved to the third spot. Abhishek Sharma of SRH takes the fourth spot. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

READ | IPL 2022: KKR batter Nitish Rana aims to 'perform anchor's role' after 7-8 years of experience
Player Team Matches Runs
Jos Buttler RR 10 588
KL Rahul LSG 10 451
Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 10 369
Abhishek Sharma SRH 9 324
Shreyas Iyer KKR 10 324
Hardik Pandya GT 9 309
Tilak Verma MI 9 307
Sanju Samson RR 10 298
Quinton de Kock LSG 10 294
Liam Livingstone PBKS 10 293

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continue to lead the rest of the bowlers. DC's Kuldeep Yadav to the second spot. PBKS' Kagiso Rabada now takes the third spot on the list. SRH's T Natarajan takes the fourth spot. KKR's Umesh Yadav rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.

READ | RCB vs CSK Preview, IPL 2022: Battle of weak-links as Chennai, Bangalore square off in crucial mid-table duel
Player Team  Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 10 19
Kuldeep Yadav DC 9 17
Kagiso Rabada PBKS 9 17
T Natarajan SRH 9 17
Umesh Yadav KKR 10 15
Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 10 15
Mohammad Shami GT 10 15
Umran Malik SRH 9 15
Dwayne Bravo CSK 8 14
Rahul Chahar PBKS 10 12

 

Tags: IPL 2022, IPL Points Table, IPL 2022 Orange Cap
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND