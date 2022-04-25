Last Updated:

IPL Points Table 2022: Updated Team Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List After LSG Vs MI

Lucknow Super Giants locked horns against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. KL Rahul scored a magnificent century to help his team win.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
IPL 2022, IPL Points Table, LSG vs MI, IPL 2022 Purple Cap, IPL 2022 Orange Cap, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, ipl points table

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI


Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) locked horns against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. KL Rahul scored a magnificent century to help his team score 168/6 in 20 overs. Manish Pandey and Ayush Badoni also contributed by scoring some runs for LSG.

In reply, Mumbai failed to chase down the target as they were restricted to 132/8 in 20 overs. Despite the low total, Lucknow won the match by a huge margin of 36 runs. 

IPL 2022: Points Table

Teams M W L PTS NRR
Gujarat Titans 7 6 1 12 +0.396
Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 10 +0.691
Rajasthan Royals 7 5 2 10 +0.432
Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 10 +0.334
Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 5 3 10 -0.472
Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 6 +0.715
Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 5 6 +0.080
Punjab Kings 7 3 2 6 -0.562
Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 4 -0.534
Mumbai Indians 8 0 8 0 -1.000

IPL 2022: Orange Cap

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals currently holds the Orange Cap for scoring 491 runs in seven matches, including three centuries and two half-centuries. Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul is in second place with 368 runs in eight matches. Gujarat Titans' captain Hardik Pandya is in third place in the list of highest run-scorers with 295 runs in six matches. Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma is in fourth place with 272 runs in eight games, while RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is in fifth place with 255 runs in eight matches.

READ | IPL 2022: Coach Tom Moody credits Sunrisers Hyderabad's recent success to role clarity
Players Teams Matches Runs
Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 7 491
KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants 8 368
Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans 6 295
Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians 8 272
Faf du Plessis Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 255
Prithvi Shaw Delhi Capitals 7 254
Shreyas Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders 8 248
Shivam Dube Chennai Super Kings 7 239
Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 6 239
Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 8 227

IPL 2022: Purple Cap

Yuzvendra Chahal of the Rajasthan Royals now holds the Purple Cap after taking 18 wickets in seven games. Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan is in second place on the list of highest wicket-takers with 15 wickets in seven matches. Kuldeep Yadav of the Delhi Capitals is in the third spot with 13 wickets in seven games. Dwayne Bravo of the Chennai Super Kings is in fourth place with 12 wickets in seven games, while Kolkata Knight Riders' Umesh Yadav is in fifth place with 11 wickets in eight games.

READ | LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI news, fantasy tips and pitch report
Players Teams Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 7 18
T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 15
Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals 7 13
Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 7 12
Umesh Yadav Kolkata Knight Riders 8 11
Khaleel Ahmed Delhi Capitals 6 11
Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants 7 11
Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 11
Mohammed Shami Gujarat Titans 7 10
Rahul Chahar Punjab Kings 7 10

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

READ | LSG vs MI Preview, IPL 2022: Could skipper Rohit Sharma hand Mumbai a consolation win over Lucknow?
READ | IPL 2022: KL Rahul scores 2nd century vs MI; remains unbeaten as LSG set 169-run target
Tags: IPL 2022, IPL Points Table, LSG vs MI
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND