IPL Points Table 2022: Updated Team Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List After LSG Vs MI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) locked horns against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. KL Rahul scored a magnificent century to help his team score 168/6 in 20 overs. Manish Pandey and Ayush Badoni also contributed by scoring some runs for LSG.
In reply, Mumbai failed to chase down the target as they were restricted to 132/8 in 20 overs. Despite the low total, Lucknow won the match by a huge margin of 36 runs.
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|PTS
|NRR
|Gujarat Titans
|7
|6
|1
|12
|+0.396
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+0.691
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+0.432
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|5
|3
|10
|+0.334
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|5
|3
|10
|-0.472
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|3
|4
|6
|+0.715
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|3
|5
|6
|+0.080
|Punjab Kings
|7
|3
|2
|6
|-0.562
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|2
|5
|4
|-0.534
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|0
|8
|0
|-1.000
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals currently holds the Orange Cap for scoring 491 runs in seven matches, including three centuries and two half-centuries. Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul is in second place with 368 runs in eight matches. Gujarat Titans' captain Hardik Pandya is in third place in the list of highest run-scorers with 295 runs in six matches. Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma is in fourth place with 272 runs in eight games, while RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is in fifth place with 255 runs in eight matches.
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Runs
|Jos Buttler
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|491
|KL Rahul
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|368
|Hardik Pandya
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|295
|Tilak Varma
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|272
|Faf du Plessis
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|255
|Prithvi Shaw
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|254
|Shreyas Iyer
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|248
|Shivam Dube
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|239
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|239
|Andre Russell
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|227
Yuzvendra Chahal of the Rajasthan Royals now holds the Purple Cap after taking 18 wickets in seven games. Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan is in second place on the list of highest wicket-takers with 15 wickets in seven matches. Kuldeep Yadav of the Delhi Capitals is in the third spot with 13 wickets in seven games. Dwayne Bravo of the Chennai Super Kings is in fourth place with 12 wickets in seven games, while Kolkata Knight Riders' Umesh Yadav is in fifth place with 11 wickets in eight games.
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Wickets
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|18
|T Natarajan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|15
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|13
|Dwayne Bravo
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|12
|Umesh Yadav
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|11
|Khaleel Ahmed
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|11
|Avesh Khan
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|11
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|11
|Mohammed Shami
|Gujarat Titans
|7
|10
|Rahul Chahar
|Punjab Kings
|7
|10