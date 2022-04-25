IPL Points Table 2022: Updated Team Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List After LSG Vs MI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) locked horns against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. KL Rahul scored a magnificent century to help his team score 168/6 in 20 overs. Manish Pandey and Ayush Badoni also contributed by scoring some runs for LSG.

In reply, Mumbai failed to chase down the target as they were restricted to 132/8 in 20 overs. Despite the low total, Lucknow won the match by a huge margin of 36 runs.

IPL 2022: Points Table

Teams M W L PTS NRR Gujarat Titans 7 6 1 12 +0.396 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 10 +0.691 Rajasthan Royals 7 5 2 10 +0.432 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 10 +0.334 Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 5 3 10 -0.472 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 6 +0.715 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 5 6 +0.080 Punjab Kings 7 3 2 6 -0.562 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 4 -0.534 Mumbai Indians 8 0 8 0 -1.000

IPL 2022: Orange Cap

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals currently holds the Orange Cap for scoring 491 runs in seven matches, including three centuries and two half-centuries. Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul is in second place with 368 runs in eight matches. Gujarat Titans' captain Hardik Pandya is in third place in the list of highest run-scorers with 295 runs in six matches. Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma is in fourth place with 272 runs in eight games, while RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is in fifth place with 255 runs in eight matches.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 7 491 KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants 8 368 Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans 6 295 Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians 8 272 Faf du Plessis Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 255 Prithvi Shaw Delhi Capitals 7 254 Shreyas Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders 8 248 Shivam Dube Chennai Super Kings 7 239 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 6 239 Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 8 227

IPL 2022: Purple Cap

Yuzvendra Chahal of the Rajasthan Royals now holds the Purple Cap after taking 18 wickets in seven games. Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan is in second place on the list of highest wicket-takers with 15 wickets in seven matches. Kuldeep Yadav of the Delhi Capitals is in the third spot with 13 wickets in seven games. Dwayne Bravo of the Chennai Super Kings is in fourth place with 12 wickets in seven games, while Kolkata Knight Riders' Umesh Yadav is in fifth place with 11 wickets in eight games.

Players Teams Matches Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 7 18 T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 15 Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals 7 13 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 7 12 Umesh Yadav Kolkata Knight Riders 8 11 Khaleel Ahmed Delhi Capitals 6 11 Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants 7 11 Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 11 Mohammed Shami Gujarat Titans 7 10 Rahul Chahar Punjab Kings 7 10

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI