Jasprit Bumrah Celebrates Wife Sanjana Ganesan's Birthday With Adorable Video; WATCH

Team India's pacer and Mumbai Indians talisman Jasprit Bumrah took to his official Instagram handle on Friday and shared an adorable video, featuring his wife Sanjana Ganesan, and the cricketer himself. Bumrah dedicated the video to his wife on the occasion of her birthday. Born on May 6, 1991, Ganesan celebrates her 31st birthday on Friday.

In the video, Bumrah can be seen clicking pictures of his wife inside the MI camp, followed by a few beautiful pictures of the couple posing together. “Happy birthday to my lovely wife! You deserve the very best out of life because you are the very best thing that has ever happened to me ❤️,” Bumrah wrote captioning the video. At the same time, Ganesan was quick to reply to the video by saying, “All my best pictures are the ones with you in it ❤️”.

Watch the video shared by Jasprit Bumrah:

The video was an instant hit among the Bumrah and Indian cricket fans, and it also received a response from Team India allrounder Hardik Pandya, who replied with a heart emoji. The 28-year-old MI pacer got married to Ganesan, a TV presenter in 2021. The couple is currently inside the MI bio-bubble with Bumrah playing for Mumbai Indians in the 2022 season.

Happy birthday to my lovely wife! You deserve the very best out of life because you are the very best thing that has ever happened to me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6IZR8b0DFb — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 6, 2022

MI's dismal performance in IPL 2022

MI have had a dismal 2022 season as the five-time IPL champions have won only one out of their nine games. Bumrah has also had average outings so far, having contributed with only five wickets in nine matches. The team has been virtually knocked out of the race for IPL 2022 Playoffs and will be now looking to win matches only to live up to their reputation.

Having said that, MI will be next in action against the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. This is an interesting match-up as Hardik played for MI from 2015 to 2021 and has led GT with authority in IPL 2022 so far. GT currently sit at the top of the IPL 2022 points table with a total of eight wins and two losses in 10 games.

(Image: @Jaspritbumrah93/Twitter/@jaspritb1/Instagram)