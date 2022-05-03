Jasprit Bumrah Offers IPad To Teammate Riley Meredith In Exchange Of Yorker Success; Watch

Mumbai Indians rook to their official Twitter handle on Monday night and shared a video clip of the team’s practice session, where MI’s lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah can be seen offering an iPad to Riley Meredith. The 37-second video begins with Meredith speaking to the camera and revealing that Bumrah promised to give him an iPad if he bowls a yorker. Upon listening to this, Bumrah seems confused and said he never promised that but accepted the challenge after saying that he wants to see what Meredith does.

“Boom just promised me an iPad if I get this yorker,” Meredith said before Bumrah replied, “What was that? Please repeat. I owe you an iPad? Ok Ok let’s see. I don’t remember the promise but OK”. Meredith went on to deliver the ball in the nets, which didn’t turn out to be yorker and the batter hit a lofter shot. As Meredith bowled a full toss instead, the video ended with Bumrah saying, “No iPad”.

Watch video of Jasprit Bumrah offering Riley Meredith an iPad:

A look at MI's performance in IPL 2022 so far-

Bumrah is the lead pacer of MI’s squad in the ongoing IPL season, as the team copes with their dismal performance. The pace department has failed to fire in particular as Daniel Sams is the highest wicket-taker for MI with seven wickets to his name. Bumrah has managed to grab only five wickets, while Meredith also has five wickets on his tally.

On the batting front, Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal with the bat for MI, as he sits second in the run-scoring charts with a total of 290 runs on his tally in seven games. On the other hand, Tilak Varma leads the chart with 307 runs in nine games. Suryakumar has scored three half-centuries for the team, while Varma has contributed with two fifties.

Meanwhile, the franchise is currently gearing up for the next game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, which is to be played at the Brabourne Stadium, against table-toppers Gujarat Titans. MI currently sit at the bottom of the points table after winning only one game out of the nine they have played. The Rohit Sharma-led franchise picked up their maiden win on April 30 by defeating Rajasthan Royals.

(Image:@mipaltan/Twitter)