Jayawardene Calls For Rule Change Post Controversial RR Vs DC Game; 'It Was Disappointing'

Legendary Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardene on Wednesday called for a rule change in cricket after the RR vs DC game in IPL 2022 turned ugly following a controversial finish to the match. During the game, the on-field umpires seemed to miss a clear waist-high full toss, owing to which, the Delhi Capitals lost their opportunity to win the match. If a no-ball were given, DC would have required 17 runs to win off the last four deliveries, with a free hit in hand, rather than 18 runs off the last three balls.

With Rovman Powell already having smacked three sixes off the first three deliveries, the Rishabh Pant-led side were undoubtedly in the game. However, with the umpires not having deemed the full toss a no-ball, the Rajasthan Royals ended up winning the clash by 15 runs, thereby infuriating the DC camp.

Skipper Pant highlighted his frustration from the bench while one of the team's support staff stormed onto the field to dispute the umpire's decision. As a result of the incident, both the captain and Amre were charged 100% of the match fee, with the support staff member also getting a one-match ban for entering the pitch.

RR vs DC: Mahela Jayawardene calls for rule change

Mumbai Indians' coach and ICC Hall of Famer Mahela Jayawardene have called for a rule change by asking there to be greater communication between the on-field umpires and the video officials during a match. While speaking to Sanjana Ganesan on the ICC Review, the Sri Lankan batting legend explained why there needs to be a rule change if they are to avoid situations getting ugly in such nail-biting finishes.

ICC Hall of Famer Mahela Jayawardena shares his take on one of the IPL’s biggest talking points and what could come next. — ICC (@ICC) April 27, 2022

"It is something going forward that I think we need to look at," Jayawardene said, adding, "Is there an option for the third umpire to look at these things and inform the main umpires that it is a delivery that should be checked? It was disappointing to see that when you stop a game and have people come on to the field, but I honestly believe it was just emotions carrying over in the last over. A couple of sixes were hit and there was an opportunity that probably the umpires did get wrong. But the rules say you can’t go to the third umpire to check on those things."

As per the ICC rules, clause 21.5 states, "The third umpire shall review television replays of the bowler’s front foot landing and, if he/she is satisfied that any of these three conditions have not been met, he/she shall immediately advise the bowler’s end umpire who shall in turn immediately call and signal No ball."

However, since no such review is possible for a waist-high no-ball, Jayawardene believes it is important to relook the rules and perhaps make some changes. It remains to be seen if the international cricketing body will make any rule changes as the IPL 2022 incident has undoubtedly raised concerns.