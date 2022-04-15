Jonty Rhodes Touches 'God Of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar's Feet After IPL Match; WATCH

Watching famous cricketers touch Sachin Tendulkar's feet is a very rare sight. Previously the likes of Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh have all been seen touching Master Blasters' feet as a gesture of admiration. Recently a video has surfaced online where former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes was captured touching Tendulkar's feet following Punjab Kings win over Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in Pune.

IPL 2022: Jonty Rhodes touches Sachin Tendulkars feet

A video was shared by a cricket fan on social media in which players from both teams are seen shaking hands following the conclusion of MI vs PBKS match. Jonty Rhodes, who is the fielding and batting coach of the Punjab Kings, caught Tendulkar off guard by bowing down to touch his feet. The 48-year-old Tendulkar pushed Rhodes aside and then helped him get up before the two legends embraced each other with a hug. Before joining Punjab Kings in 2020, Jonty Rhodes was part of the Mumbai Indians for several years and worked with Sachin Tendulkar during their time with the team. He joined the franchise as their fielding coach in 2009 and finished his stint in 2017

i missed this last night why is he like this😭 pic.twitter.com/AnlnoyZgOp — m. (@idyyllliic) April 14, 2022

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians campaign so far

Five-time IPL Champions Mumbai Indians are currently going through one of the worst starts in the history of the tournament. The Rohit Sharma led team has lost all the five matches played so far and is languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2022 Points table. While there have been few sparks in the batting lineup the bowling unit is yet to fire from all cylinders and start picking up wickets on a consistent basis.

MI started the campaign with a four-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals. In the second match, Mumbai Indians went down to Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs. Rohit Sharma's team next took on Kolkata Knight Riders and ended up losing the match by five wickets. After KKR, MI next faced Royal Challengers Bangalore and the loss meant th team lost four matches in a row. They played their fifth match against Punjab Kings and despite Suryakumar Yadav's heroic batting effort the Men in Blue still lost the match which was their fifth in the tournament.