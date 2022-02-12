Last Updated:

KKR Team 2022: Complete List Of Players In Kolkata Knight Riders For IPL 2022

After retaining four of their star players, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) added some more marquee names to their squad in the IPL auction 2022 on Saturday.

IPL Auction 2022

Ahead of this year's mega-event, KKR retained West Indies all-rounders Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, Indian leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. Here is the complete KKR player list after Day 2 of the auction and the prices that the franchise signed them for.

KKR Player list after IPL Auction 2022

Sr. No. Player Retained/Bought

Price (INR)
1 Andre Russell Retained

12 crore
2 Varun Chakravarthy Retained

8 crore
3 Venkatesh Iyer Retained

8 crore
4 Sunil Narine Retained

6 crore
5 Shreyas Iyer Bought

12.25 crore
6 Pat Cummins Bought

7.25 crore
7 Nitish Rana Bought

8 crore
8 Shivam Mavi Bought

7.25 crore
9 Sheldon Jackson Bought 60 lakh
10 Ajinkya Rahane Bought 1 crore
11 Rinku Singh Bought 55 lakh
12 Anukul Roy     Bought 20 lakh
13 Rasikh Dar Bought 20 lakh
14 Baba Indrajith Bought 20 lakh
15 Chamika Karunaratne Bought 50 lakh
16 Abhijeet Tomar Bought 40 lakh
17 Pratham Singh Bought 20 lakh
18 Ashok Sharma Bought 55 lakh
19 Ramesh Kumar Bought 20 lakh
21 Aman Khan Bought 20 lakh
22 Tim Southee Bought 1.5 crore
23 Alex Hales Bought 1.5 crore
24 Sam Billings Bought 1 crore
25 Mohammad Nabi Bought 2 crore

Changes in Kolkata Knight Riders' squad

Having reached the finals of last year's IPL, the Kolkata Knight Riders seemed to have made few changes to their squad so far. After retaining four key players that helped them have a fantastic season last year, KKR once again bought Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins and Indian top order batter Nitish Rana. Moreover, the team also bought young Indian pacer Shivam Mavi again. 

Hence, the only major addition to their squad from last year has been Shreyas Iyer as they paid a staggering amount to sign him. The former Delhi Capitals captain is likely to lead the side after former KKR skipper Eoin Morgan was not retained ahead of the IPL auction 2022. At the end of Day 1, KKR still have INR 13.25 crores which they are likely to use to sign a quality wicket-keeper, an opener, amongst others.

