KKR Team 2022: Complete List Of Players In Kolkata Knight Riders For IPL 2022

After retaining four of their star players, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) added some more marquee names to their team in the IPL Auction 2022 on Saturday.
Ahead of this year's mega-event, KKR retained West Indies all-rounders Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, Indian leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. Here is the complete KKR player list after Day 2 of the auction and the prices that the franchise signed them for.
|Sr. No.
|Player
|Retained/Bought
|
Price (INR)
|1
|Andre Russell
|Retained
|
12 crore
|2
|Varun Chakravarthy
|Retained
|
8 crore
|3
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Retained
|
8 crore
|4
|Sunil Narine
|Retained
|
6 crore
|5
|Shreyas Iyer
|Bought
|
12.25 crore
|6
|Pat Cummins
|Bought
|
7.25 crore
|7
|Nitish Rana
|Bought
|
8 crore
|8
|Shivam Mavi
|Bought
|
7.25 crore
|9
|Sheldon Jackson
|Bought
|60 lakh
|10
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Bought
|1 crore
|11
|Rinku Singh
|Bought
|55 lakh
|12
|Anukul Roy
|Bought
|20 lakh
|13
|Rasikh Dar
|Bought
|20 lakh
|14
|Baba Indrajith
|Bought
|20 lakh
|15
|Chamika Karunaratne
|Bought
|50 lakh
|16
|Abhijeet Tomar
|Bought
|40 lakh
|17
|Pratham Singh
|Bought
|20 lakh
|18
|Ashok Sharma
|Bought
|55 lakh
|19
|Ramesh Kumar
|Bought
|20 lakh
|21
|Aman Khan
|Bought
|20 lakh
|22
|Tim Southee
|Bought
|1.5 crore
|23
|Alex Hales
|Bought
|1.5 crore
|24
|Sam Billings
|Bought
|1 crore
|25
|Mohammad Nabi
|Bought
|2 crore
Having reached the finals of last year's IPL, the Kolkata Knight Riders seemed to have made few changes to their squad so far. After retaining four key players that helped them have a fantastic season last year, KKR once again bought Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins and Indian top order batter Nitish Rana. Moreover, the team also bought young Indian pacer Shivam Mavi again.
Hence, the only major addition to their squad from last year has been Shreyas Iyer as they paid a staggering amount to sign him. The former Delhi Capitals captain is likely to lead the side after former KKR skipper Eoin Morgan was not retained ahead of the IPL auction 2022. At the end of Day 1, KKR still have INR 13.25 crores which they are likely to use to sign a quality wicket-keeper, an opener, amongst others.
