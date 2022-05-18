Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. The match, which is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. IST, will take place at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. If Lucknow Super Giants win tonight's game, they will become the second team to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs. Kolkata, on the other hand, will stay alive in the playoffs race if they win the game against Lucknow this evening.

KKR vs LSG: Pitch report

The surfaces at the DY Patil Stadium are batting friendly. However, bowlers are also expected to get some assistance from the pitch in tonight's game considering the wear and tear that have occurred due to the regular use of the surfaces this season. The team that will win the coin toss will most likely elect to bowl first.

KKR vs LSG: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Sam Billings

Batters: Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounders: Andre Russell (vc), Jason Holder

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

KKR vs LSG: Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR vs LSG: Full squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1. Venkatesh Iyer, 2. Varun Chakravarthy, 3. Andre Russell, 4. Sunil Narine, 5. Shreyas Iyer, 6. Pat Cummins, 7. Nitish Rana, 8. Shivam Mavi, 9. Sheldon Jackson, 10. Ajinkya Rahane, 11. Rinku Singh, 12. Anukul Roy, 13. Rasikh Dar, 14. Baba Indrajith, 15. Chamika Karunaratne, 16. Abhijeet Tomar, 17. Pratham Singh, 18. Ashok Sharma, 19. Sam Billings, 20. Alex Hales, 21. Tim Southee, 22. Ramesh Kumar, 23. Mohammad Nabi, 25. Umesh Yadav, 25. Aman Khan.

Lucknow Super Giants: 1. KL Rahul, 2. Marcus Stoinis, 3. Ravi Bishnoi, 4. Quinton de Kock, 5. Manish Pandey, 6. Deepak Hooda, 7. Jason Holder, 8. Krunal Pandya, 9. Andrew Tye, 10. Avesh Khan, 11. Ankit Singh Rajpoot, 12. Krishnappa Gowtham, 13. Dushmanta Chameera, 14. Shahbaz Nadeem, 15. Manan Vohra, 16. Mohsin Khan, 17. Ayush Badoni, 18. Kyle Mayers, 19. Karan Sharma, 20. Evin Lewis, 21. Mayank Yadav.

