KKR Vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

Th race to the IPL playoff is heating up and Kolkata Knight Riders are in need of a victory as they take on Rajasthan Royals. The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match is scheduled to be played at Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 2, and will start at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction, KKR vs RR fantasy tips and other IPL 2022 details.

KKR vs RR Dream 11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Paddikal

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee

IPL 2022: Pitch report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match

The last match on the ground was a high-scoring affair with the team batting first and managing to defend the total. The batsman has found it easy to bat and get runs. The bowlers have found it hard to get wickets on the Wankhede pitch. The captain that wins the toss is likely to bowl first at the wicket.

KKR vs RR Fantasy Tips

Shreyas Iyer: The KKR skipper has been consistently scoring runs for th team but other batters also have to step up. He scored 85 runs in the last meeting against the same opponent however th team ended up losing the match.

Andre Russell: The West Indian all-rounder took 1 wicket in the last match against Rajasthan Royals but failed to score runs after being dismissed off the first ball. He will be an essential pick for this match.

Jos Buttler: The current orange cap holder has been in fine form in the tournament and come into the match after scoring half century in the previous match. He scored a century during the previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders and will be hoping to replicate a similar performance here.

Sanju Samson: The Rajasthan Royals skipper had done decently n the IPL 2022 season so far. He smashed 38 runs in the last head-to match against Kolkata Knight Riders. He will be a pretty safe pick for this match.

KKR vs RR probable Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Harshit Rana, Tim Southee

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen