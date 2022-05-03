KKR Vs RR: Who Is Rinku Singh? How Much Does KKR's Latest Sensation Earn In IPL 2022?

Rinku Singh is slowly becoming a household name thanks to his batting exploits in the ongoing IPL 2022. The cricketer from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh has been in good form for Kolkata Knight Riders for the past couple of games and on Monday, he delivered a match-winning knock against Rajasthan Royals to give his team 2 crucial points. The youngster's knock also helped KKR to end their losing streak.

KKR vs RR: Who is Rinku Singh? How much did he earn in IPL 2022

Rinku Singh's rise very much resembles the rags to riches story. According to a report by Insidesport.com, the cricketer hails from a humble background where his father delivers LPG cylinders door to door while his elder brother drives autorickshaws. Rinku Singh's first taste of IPL was back in 2017 with Kings XI Punjab where he was brought for INR 10 lakh, however, he did not play any match that season. Rinku Singh's KKR journey began in 2018 when was brought for INR 80 lakh and since then, he has been a part of the franchise. During the IPL 2022 mega auction, the left-hander's services were acquired by KKR for Rs 55 Lakhs and the investment has surely reaped benefits.

Rinku Singh KKR and domestic career

Speaking about Rinku Singh's domestic career, the cricketer plays for Uttar Pradesh and has featured in 30 first-class matches, scoring 2307 runs. He has also played 41 List A matches and 64 T20 matches in which he has amassed 1414 runs and 1081 runs respectively. Coming to IPL career, Rinku has played a total of 13 matches and scored 117 runs.

IPL 2022: KKR vs RR match highlights

With Rajasthan Royals setting a target of 153 runs to chase, KKR lost two early wickets. B Indrajith and Aaron Finch both failed to provide a solid start. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer along with Nitish Rana brought the innings back on track with an important partnership. Iyer was ultimately dismissed for 34 runs. Nitish Rana was then joined by Rinku Singh at the crease and from other on both the batters took the control of the match scoring runs from big shots. Nitish Rana finished the match on an unbeaten 48 off 37 balls, while Rinku Singh finished the match with an unbeaten 42 off 23 balls.