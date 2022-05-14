KKR Vs SRH Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match No. 61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. The match is slated to be held at MCA's Pune Stadium at 7:30 p.m. IST. Both Kolkata and Hyderabad have 10 points each on the IPL 2022 points table and will be eager to register two more points to climb up on the leaderboard. If the Knight Riders lose tonight's game, they will be knocked out of the competition.

KKR vs SRH: Pitch report

Because of its batting-friendly conditions, the MCA Stadium in Pune is considered a batter's paradise. The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad is projected to be a high-scoring thriller because of the venue's dimensions. Fast bowlers are expected to benefit from the bounce on the Pune surface. The team that wins the toss will almost definitely elect to bowl first.

KKR vs SRH: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran, Sam Billings

Batters: Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Andre Russell (vc), Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

KKR vs SRH: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi (vc), Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Andre Russell (c), Aiden Markram, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

KKR vs SRH: Predicted XIs

Kolkata: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy.

Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

KKR vs SRH: Full squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1. Venkatesh Iyer, 2. Varun Chakravarthy, 3. Andre Russell, 4. Sunil Narine, 5. Shreyas Iyer, 6. Pat Cummins, 7. Nitish Rana, 8. Shivam Mavi, 9. Sheldon Jackson, 10. Ajinkya Rahane, 11. Rinku Singh, 12. Anukul Roy, 13. Rasikh Dar, 14. Baba Indrajith, 15. Chamika Karunaratne, 16. Abhijeet Tomar, 17. Pratham Singh, 18. Ashok Sharma, 19. Sam Billings, 20. Alex Hales, 21. Tim Southee, 22. Ramesh Kumar, 23. Mohammad Nabi, 25. Umesh Yadav, 25. Aman Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1. Kane Williamson, 2. Abdul Samad, 3. Umran Malik, 4. Washington Sundar, 5. Nicholas Pooran, 6. T Natarajan, 7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 8. Priyam Garg, 9. Rahul Tripathi, 10. Abhishek Sharma, 11. Kartik Tyagi, 12. Shreyas Gopal, 13. Jagadeesha Suchith, 14. Aiden Markram, 15. Marco Jansen, 16. Romario Shepherd, 17. Sean Abbott, 18. R Samarth, 19. Shashank Singh, 20. Saurabh Dubey, 21. Vishnu Vinod, 22. Glenn Phillips, 23. Fazalhaq Farooqi.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)