KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya Argue With Umpire Over Wrong No-ball Call Against RCB; Watch

Umpires in the ongoing IPL 2022 have time and again been near the line of fire as players and coaches have not shied away from arguing with them over wrong calls. The IPL 2022 Eliminator game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants witnessed one such debate. The match had a lot of action and drama as both contending teams strived hard to keep their hopes for the finale alive. During RCB's innings, LSG skipper KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya also expressed their displeasure on one of the decisions by the on-field umpire.

A video clip from the RCB vs LSG game went viral wherein KL Rahul seemed to be unhappy with a no-ball being called for height off Dushmantha Chameera's first delivery of the 12th over. The no-ball was called by square-leg umpire Michael Gough with his colleague J Madanagopal backing his decision by signalling no-ball at the non-striker's end.

Following the decision, all-rounder, Krunal Pandya could be seen shaking his head, opposing the call while standing in front of the umpire. Soon, KL Rahul also joined the discussion regarding the umpire's call. Umpire Madanagopal could be seen explaining that the delivery was high enough to be called no-ball after which Gough signalled from his position that it was his call. Rahul then asked Gough if it can't be referred to as the third umpire.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time that players have had arguments with umpires. Earlier, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur were handed heavy fines while assistant coach Pravin Amre received a one-match ban after protesting against a no-ball not being called for height.

KL Rahul rues drop catches

LSG skipper KL Rahul blamed players' sloppy fielding for his team's 14-run defeat in IPL 2022 eliminator match. The drubbing ended LSG's impressive campaign in IPL 2022. Speaking about poor fielding effort KL Rahul said, "I think it's quite obvious - the reasons why we didn't win. We let ourselves down in the field. Dropping easy catches never helps. The difference was obviously Patidar playing such a knock. When someone in the top three scores a hundred, more often the team wins,".RCB's win over LSG sees them play Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2