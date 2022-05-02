Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Rajasthan Royals: Dream11 Team, Head To Head Record & Playing XI

The 47th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST with the toss slated to be held 30 minutes prior to the start of the game. Rajasthan Royals are currently placed in the top four on the points table, while Kolkata are still fighting to keep their playoffs hopes alive. The last time the two sides met was in match No. 30th of IPL 2022. Rajasthan defeated Kolkata by 7 runs in the high-scoring thriller.

KKR vs RR: H2H record

Since the commencement of the IPL, the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have played a total of 25 matches against each other. When it comes to the head-to-head battle, the Men in Purple have the upper hand over their counterparts in pink. In the 25 games that Kolkata have played against Rajasthan, they have won 13 of them. In contrast, the Royals have won 12 games versus KKR. In terms of the last five matches, the Knight Riders have a three-game winning streak against Rajasthan's two.

KKR vs RR: Predicted XIs

Kolkata: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Baba Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana.

Rajasthan: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain, wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

KKR vs RR: Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (vc)

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna

KKR vs RR: Full squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1. Venkatesh Iyer, 2. Varun Chakravarthy, 3. Andre Russell, 4. Sunil Narine, 5. Shreyas Iyer, 6. Pat Cummins, 7. Nitish Rana, 8. Shivam Mavi, 9. Sheldon Jackson, 10. Ajinkya Rahane, 11. Rinku Singh, 12. Anukul Roy, 13. Rasikh Dar, 14. Baba Indrajith, 15. Chamika Karunaratne, 16. Abhijeet Tomar, 17. Pratham Singh, 18. Ashok Sharma, 19. Sam Billings, 20. Alex Hales, 21. Tim Southee, 22. Ramesh Kumar, 23. Mohammad Nabi, 25. Umesh Yadav, 25. Aman Khan.

Rajasthan Royals: 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2. Sanju Samson, 3. Jos Buttler, 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. R Ashwin, 6. Trent Boult, 7. Devdutt Padikkal, 8. Prasidh Krishna, 9. Yuzvendra Chahal, 10. Riyan Parag, 11. KC Cariappa, 12. Navdeep Saini, 13. Obed McCoy, 14. Anunay Singh, 15. Kuldeep Sen, 16. Karun Nair, 17. Dhruv Jurel, 18. Tejas Baroka, 19. Kuldip Yadav, 20. Shubham Garhwal, 21. James Neesham, 22. Nathan Coulter-Nile, 23. Rassie van der Dussen, 24. Daryl Mitchell.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI