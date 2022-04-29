Ligue 1: Is Lionel Messi Playing Against Strasbourg For PSG? Here's An Update

Ligue 1 2021/22 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to take on Strasbourg in their forthcoming league match at the Stade de la Meinau on Friday night. The game is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on April 30. With Mauricio Pochettino's side already having lifted the title, the Argentine coach could make several changes to the squad. With that in mind, here is a look at what is the injury update of PSG and whether Lionel Messi is likely to play against Strasbourg or not.

Is Lionel Messi playing vs Strasbourg?

Mauricio Pochettino will have the services of seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi available as the Argentine captain is fit to start against Strasbourg. The Ligue 1 giants issued a medical update ahead of every match, and Messi's name was not included in the list of players being currently treated.

The list of players currently undergoing treatment includes Abdou Diallo, Leandro Paredes, Julian Draxler, Mauro Icardi and Colin Dagba. Diallo is continuing his recovery and is expected to be back in training with the squad next week. Meanwhile, Paredes and Draxler are continuing their rehab at the Ooredoo Training Centre.

As for Icardi, he is being treated for a right thigh lesion and is expected to be back in training in about 10 days. Meanwhile, Dagba felt pain in his right calf and is expected to be back in training next week. While Messi is fit for the clash against Strasbourg, it depends on Pochettino if he wants to give the Argentine more game time this season or give opportunities to a few youngsters in the side.

PSG's potential starting line-up vs Strasbourg

With PSG still having four games to go in the season, Mauricio Pochettino is unlikely to make significant changes in his squad. As a result, Lionel Messi is expected to start tonight's game against Strasbourg. Below is a look at our predicted starting line-up of the Ligue 1 giants ahead of their clash tonight:

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Juan Bernat, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, Achraf Hakimi; Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar