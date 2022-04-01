'Like Niagara Falls': CSK Coach Fleming Cites 'dew' For Disastrous Shivam Dube Over Vs LSG

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were defeated by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a high-scoring thriller on Thursday, registering their second straight defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Chennai, captained by Ravindra Jadeja, lost after Shivam Dube was brought in to bowl the crucial 19th over, in which he conceded 25 runs, allowing Lucknow to close in on the target. Talking about the team's loss after the match, CSK coach Stephen Fleming compared the dew at Brabourne Stadium to "Niagara Falls".

Fleming revealed why Dube was given the ball towards the end of the second innings rather than experienced bowlers like Ravindra Jadeja or Moeen Ali. Because of the wetness of the ground, it became extremely difficult for spinners to hold the ball and be effective, according to Fleming. The former New Zealand cricketer went on to defend his team, claiming that the choice to bowl Dube was taken in the middle, and that "they counted it well" but play better cricket to win.

"If you’d looked earlier on, spinning options were taken out of play. Because it was like Niagara Falls in terms of the wetness and they [LSG] played well. So it was very hard to, one, grip the ball for a spinner and, two, to be effective. So early on, we were one over short but they played well. We always knew we had to pick up an over somewhere – we were hoping to be able to create enough of a run-rate towards the end that we could squeeze someone in," Fleming said in his post-match press conference.

"Whether that was another spinner, the decision was made in the middle to use Dube, and they counted it well. So we always knew that one over was going to be pivotal and I think they did as well, but they played it very well," Fleming added.

LSG vs CSK

Chennai scored 210 runs, courtesy of some outstanding batting from Robin Uthappa (50 off 27 balls) at the top of the order. With the bat, Shivam Dube (49 off 30 balls), Moeen Ali (35 off 22 balls), and Ambati Rayudu (27 off 20 balls) all contributed some quick runs to help CSK cross the 200-run mark. MS Dhoni came in the final over and flourished with the bat to put CSK in a comfortable position. He hit three boundaries to scored 16 off 6 balls.

Lucknow chased down the target in 19.3 overs, with Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni scoring the final runs. When summoned to bowl the vital 19th over, Shivam Dube, the hero of the first innings, proved costly with the ball. Earlier, LSG captain KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock forged a 99-run partnership to help their side get into a comfortable position in the run chase.

While Rahul scored 40 off 26 balls, De Kock smashed 61 off 45 balls. Lewis and Badoni remained unbeaten on 55 and 19 runs respectively.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI