LSG CEO Raghu Iyer Involved In Road Accident Ahead Of IPL 2022 Game; All Passengers Safe

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) CEO Raghu Iyer was involved in a road accident ahead of his side's clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday. Iyer was travelling from Mumbai to Pune along with two others. Republic TV has learnt that all passengers are safe and only suffered minor injuries.

Lucknow Super Giants CEO involved in road accident

Lucknow Super Giants CEO Raghu Iyer confirmed to Republic TV that he and the two passengers travelling along with him were safe after they met with an accident en route to Pune.

IPL 2022: LSG will next face PBKS at MCA Stadium

The PBKS vs LSG clash will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, with the game scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST on April 29. As things stand in the IPL 2022 points table, debutants LSG are currently in fourth place with 10 points, level on points with third-placed SunRisers Hyderabad and fifth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore. The three teams are only separated by net run rate.

On the other hand, PBKS are currently in seventh place in the points table with eight points, level on points with sixth-placed Delhi Capitals. With more than half the season completed in the ongoing season, the importance of winning matches becomes all the more important for teams as they look to finish in the play-off spots.

Ahead of the PBKS vs LSG match, all eyes will be on the two openers on either side who are heading into this game on the back of a match-winning knock. Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul smacked an impressive century against rock-bottom Mumbai Indians in his last match, the second of this season. On the other hand, Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 88 runs off just 59 deliveries to help his side defeat the Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2022: PBKS vs LSG squads

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav