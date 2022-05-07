LSG Vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 53 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. The game is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST on May 7, from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. LSG are currently second in the IPL 2022 points table with 14 points, four points clear of fifth-placed Delhi Capitals.

On the other hand, KKR are languishing in eighth place with eight points, four points behind fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game, here is a look at the pitch report and our LSG vs KKR Dream11 prediction.

LSG vs KKR fantasy tips: Pitch report

Most of the pitches at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune have been batting-friendly. However, spinners have gotten some help on these wickets because they are made up of black soil. While most teams have looked to field first on this wicket, as it turns out, most of the teams that have chosen to bat first at this stadium have won the match. Hence, it will be interesting to see what captains would choose to do if they were to win the toss.

LSG vs KKR Dream11 prediction: Team 1

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock

Batters: Marcus Stoinis, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Andre Russell (VC), Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera

LSG vs KKR Dream11 prediction: Team 2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Dushmantha Chameera

LSG vs KKR: Full squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (w), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana