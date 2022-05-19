Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last game of the IPL 2022 league stage to become the second franchise to qualify for the playoffs. Lucknow defeated Kolkata by 2 runs at DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday to reach the playoffs in their maiden season. Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis played a vital role in Lucknow's victory as he picked two back-to-back wickets in the final over to help his side win the game.

Stoinis dismissed Rinku Singh in the penultimate ball of his over when Kolkata needed 3 runs to win off 2 balls. West Indies batter Evin Lewis took an amazing single-handed catch to help Stoinis remove Rinku Singh. Stoinis then bowled a peach of a delivery to Umesh Yadav, dislodging his stumps and winning the game by 2 runs. However, netizens are now claiming that Stoinis' delivery to Rinku Singh was a no-ball and that the Kolkata batter should not have been given out.

Following the match, fans took to social media to share what they thought was evidence of an error in the on-field umpire's ruling. They posted a video of Stoinis' penultimate delivery, in which the all-rounder appears to have put his front foot outside the crease.

However, upon closer inspection of the video on the IPL's official website, it is evident that Stoinis' delivery was not a no-ball. Stoinis' foot looks to have landed behind the crease and subsequently slid beyond, which is not a no-ball situation. According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodian of cricket laws, if the foot of the bowler lands beyond the crease then it is a no-ball. Here's how social media users are reacting.

Everyone saying that Rinku's wicket ball was a no ball... We don't know for sure becoz it's not clear... But it should have been to the third umpire... Yet the ground umpires thought there's no need for consulting him. If this actually is a no ball.. All umpires should be fired. pic.twitter.com/e4iwFOJXOm — Subham Sunnapu (@Hacktastix_09) May 19, 2022

@BCCI, @IPL check ur umpires and third umpires what have done in the ball Rinku got out was a no ball shame on you .what a management even third umpire didn't see the foot of Marcus stoinis . Wowww! biggest league umpires ,management are so dumb . 👏 — Akshat Jain 🙂 (@AkshatJain019) May 19, 2022

heyy u don't u see the no ball just see the foot of Marcus stoinis everyone is focusing on catch just see the foot 🤬 — Akshat Jain 🙂 (@AkshatJain019) May 19, 2022

LSG vs KKR

In the second innings, Kolkata were chasing down the 210-run target with a reasonable run rate. Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, and Rinku Singh scored some crucial runs to take their side closer to the target. Sunil Narine also contributed with the bat to ensure Rinku had a partner in the middle during the chase. However, the game was turned on its head when Lewis completed the brilliant catch to bring Lucknow back into the game. Earlier, Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul forged an unbeaten 210-run partnership for Lucknow. While Rahul scored 68 off 51 balls, De Kock smashed 140 off 70 balls with a strike rate of 200.

